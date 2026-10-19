‘Love jihad’ label unsupported: Calcutta High Court not to quash ‘fraud’ case against cop

The Calcutta High Court has refused to quash a criminal case against a police constable accused of concealing his religion, identity and existing marriage from a woman whom he allegedly married under Hindu rites. Rejecting the “love jihad” label, the court observed that the allegations did not disclose any attempt to convert the woman to Islam.

Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta observed that there was no single central legislation or Act passed by the Parliament of India that defines or even recognises the idea of “love jihad”, let alone criminalise it.

In the October 15 ruling, the bench held, “None of the allegations discloses any attempt by the petitioner no. 1 (man) and/or the other petitioners (man’s family) to convert her to Islam, or any inducement, coercion or pressure to that end. The case set up is confined to the suppression of his name, religion and marital status. The characterisation of the case as ‘love jihad’ is therefore unsupported by the materials on record at this stage and has no bearing on this court’s assessment.”

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The order added, “West Bengal does not have an active law specifically against the same or anti-conversion legislation in effect.”

Fake identity, temple wedding, hidden family

According to the case, in 2016, the woman allegedly became acquainted with the man, who introduced himself with a fake name. Under the guise of an issue related to the purchase of a certain item from the shop where she worked, he obtained her phone number and pursued her constantly from then. He allegedly presented himself to be a Hindu and a bachelor, and told her that he was a police constable.

Though initially unwilling, he is said to have convinced her to return his affections with persistent promises and even threats of suicide. It was alleged that, during the courtship, they were physically intimate on various occasions. He eventually proposed marriage, and in 2021, the couple got married according to Hindu rites.

Later, the woman received a call from another woman who claimed to be his wife and told her that the man is a Muslim, is already married and had two daughters from his previous relationship.

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On being confronted, the man allegedly became infuriated and began assaulting and torturing the woman regularly. In the meantime, she allegedly became pregnant, following which the man finally introduced her to his family.

The man’s family too allegedly assaulted her and even tried to strangle her with a saree. She was rescued and taken to the hospital, where the doctors informed her that she had miscarried, she said. After recovering, when she approached the police, they refused to lodge a complaint because the man was allegedly attached to that station.

Having no alternative, she moved an application before the additional chief magistrate, who took cognisance of the matter and forwarded the complaint for investigation.

‘Gold digger’ versus ‘love jihad’

Senior Advocate, Ayan Bhattacharya, appearing for the man, submitted that the entire story of the de facto complainant was concocted, false and fabricated, and submitted that the woman, being a gold digger, had initiated a friendly relationship with him and, knowing fully well that he was a government servant and police personnel, grew close to him.

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It was submitted that he was never aware that the woman was married and had a son, he argued, claiming that the matter came to light when the constable made enquiries after developing a suspicion regarding her behaviour. It was argued that, on being confronted with these facts, their relationship soured. Thereafter, the complainant started to blackmail him and extort money.

The woman’s counsel, advocate Moyukh Mukherjee, argued that she suffered from acute depression and feared for her life owing to the “love jihad” by the man. He argued that the case against the accused must not be stalled at this initial stage or else the woman will be deprived of justice. A full-fledged trial is required to unearth the truth and punish the actual culprits, he added.

Public Prosecutor Kollol Mondal, appearing on behalf of the state, produced the case diary and further submitted that the case is based on “love jihad” which should not be ignored and quashed at this stage.

After considering the material placed before it, the court held that the allegations, read alongside the case diary and charge sheet, prima facie disclosed cognisable offences warranting a trial. “The allegation of suppression remains relevant to Sections 416, 419 and 420 IPC, namely, whether the petitioner no. 1 represented himself as an unmarried Hindu…and whether the consent of the opposite party no. 2 (woman) was obtained on that footing. These are questions of fact for the trial court to decide on evidence,” the court stated.

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It said the accused’s defences must be tested before the trial court and that quashing the proceedings at this stage would amount to conducting a “mini-trial”.