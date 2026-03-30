Lost job opportunity for being ‘over aged’, man gets Rs 5 lakh relief from Orissa High Court

The Orissa High Court recently awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to a man who was denied public employment on the ground of being over-aged, observing that where a scrupulous litigant suffers prejudice due to prolonged litigation, monetary compensation may be granted to undo the injustice.

A bench of Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash passed the order while allowing a plea of the petitioner who had challenged a decision of the Central Administrative Tribunal rejecting his claim for engagement in the Railways.

“If a scrupulous litigant is prejudiced because of long pendency of his litigation, Court can do justice on the principle of ex debito justitiae and an argument to the contrary would result into right thinking people losing faith in the judicial process. In matters like this, award of some monetary compensation would undo the injustice, by way of recompense. In our considered view, a sum of Rs 5,00,000 only , if paid to the Petitioner, injustice done to him can be undone,” the court noted.