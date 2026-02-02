‘Loot and plunder’: Punjab and Haryana HC slam illegal mining in Aravallis, seeks affidavit from chief secy

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Saturday expressed grave concern over what it called “blatant violation of environmental norms” and “loot and plunder of natural resources” at a stone mining site in a village in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district.

In an interim order, a Division Bench of Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Rohit Kapoor described the situation in Pichopa Kalan as having “much wider ramifications for preservation of ecology and environment as well as for the larger public interest.”

The case began with a writ petition filed by residents of Pichopa Kalan, including the operator of Dharampal Stone Crusher, who claimed to be surface rights holders of the land. They accused the private lessee, Jai Dada Dohla Stone Mines, of carrying out indiscriminate illegal mining far beyond the approved 11-hectare area in Khasra Nos. 109 and 110, causing massive ecological destruction.

They annexed photographs to the petition, which showed that “the hillocks that existed on the land in question have completely disappeared.”

After initial reports from the mining officer proved inadequate, the court appointed Advocate Kanwal Goyal as local commissioner on December 3, 2025. His report, submitted after a site visit on December 6, 2025, confirmed the petitioners’ allegations. The commissioner found that only six of the nine required boundary pillars were present, with pillars C, D and E missing.

He observed that “the stretch of land subjected to mining extended far, far beyond the approved mining site.” A deep central pit, filled with rainwater, was visible to a depth of 47 metres before water obscured further view, he also said.

‘Case of blatant violation of environmental norms’

The court noted that the area, recorded in revenue records as “gair mumkin pahar” (uncultivable hill), falls in the Aravallis. Despite environmental clearance conditions requiring year-wise plantation of 600 trees (totalling at least 6,000 over ten years), green belt development, bench formation, and restriction of mining to three metres above the groundwater table, almost none of these safeguards were followed.

The bench observed: “What is seen with the naked eye is not only disturbing but is also bewildering. It prima facie appears to be a case of blatant violation of environmental norms contained in the Environmental Clearance Certificate as well as the mining plan, causing loot and plunder of natural resources.”

The judges also highlighted “the callousness on the part of the State authorities in discharge of their duties” and said they could not rule out “connivance on the part of the responsible officers.” A communication from the Mining Officer dated October 1, 2025, recommended terminating the lease, citing accidents, unsafe practices, and geotechnical instability, but no action was taken by the Director General of Mines and Geology.

Another disturbing revelation was the complete disappearance of a metalled link road from Pichopa to Sishwala, constructed in 2012–13 and strengthened in 2021 at public expense. RTI documents proved its existence, yet mining officials claimed no such road was recorded.

Directions to the government

In strong directions, the court asked Haryana’s chief secretary to file a personal affidavit explaining how the state proposes to deal with the “vast extent of environmental plundering,” and fix the responsibility of erring officials.

It impleaded the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and directed its secretary to suggest remedial measures. The court also ordered the director of the Haryana Space Applications Centre to provide year-wise satellite imagery of the site from 2016 onwards.

It further directed Charkhi Dadri’s deputy commissioner to seal the entire mining area within 48 hours and videograph the process. It also expressed doubt about a mine closure order dated December 11, 2025, calling it prima facie “nothing but a cover-up.”

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 25, and kept open the possibility of referring the case to an independent agency if unsatisfied with Haryana’s response.

The bench concluded: “The mechanism contemplated to contain destruction and damage to the environment has prima facie failed to check the menace.”