London stay cancelled but no refund, consumer panel awards woman Rs 70,000

The woman alleged that despite being repeatedly assured by Airbnb that the refund would be processed, the amount never reached her account, forcing her to approach the consumer body. (AI-generated image)

A Chandigarh consumer commission recently directed Airbnb India to refund more than Rs 70,000, along with interest and compensation, to a woman after finding that she did not receive a refund despite cancelling her booking for an accommodation in London and repeatedly following up with the platform.

President Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member Brij Mohan Sharma were hearing a complaint filed by the woman, who had booked a six-day stay in London through Airbnb but later cancelled it due to personal reasons.

“Their (Airbnb India) failure to refund the booking amount despite repeated assurances and repeated requests from the complainant amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. The complainant has remained deprived of her hard-earned money for a considerable period without any justifiable reason,” the June 30 order read.