London stay cancelled but no refund, consumer panel awards woman Rs 70,000

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 03:09 PM IST
A Chandigarh consumer commission recently directed Airbnb India to refund more than Rs 70,000, along with interest and compensation, to a woman after finding that she did not receive a refund despite cancelling her booking for an accommodation in London and repeatedly following up with the platform.
President Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member Brij Mohan Sharma were hearing a complaint filed by the woman, who had booked a six-day stay in London through Airbnb but later cancelled it due to personal reasons.
“Their (Airbnb India) failure to refund the booking amount despite repeated assurances and repeated requests from the complainant amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. The complainant has remained deprived of her hard-earned money for a considerable period without any justifiable reason,” the June 30 order read.
The woman alleged that despite being repeatedly assured by Airbnb that the refund would be processed, the amount never reached her account, forcing her to approach the commission seeking a refund and compensation for mental harassment.
Christmas booking
The complainant claimed that she booked an Airbnb property, “Large Studio 2min to Hendon Central Station” in London, for a stay between December 24 and December 30, 2024, through the online platform on August 14, 2024, for Rs 60,326.44.
However, owing to unavoidable personal reasons, she cancelled the booking and requested a refund of the booking amount. She added that Airbnb acknowledged the refund request and assured the complainant that it would be processed. She also submitted chat records of the interaction.
The complainant said she was repeatedly asked to wait for 10–12 business days to receive the refund, but to no avail. She allegedly served a legal notice on the platform on February 14, 2025, demanding payment of Rs 1.22 lakh, comprising the refund amount, interest, compensation for mental agony and litigation expenses.
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Aggrieved by Airbnb India’s inaction, she later moved the consumer commission seeking justice. The complainant was represented by advocate Anchit Gupta.
‘Airbnb had nothing to say in defence’
- The consumer body noted that Airbnb did not appear to contest the complainant’s claim, which prompted ex parte proceedings.
- This act of the platform showed that they had nothing to say in defence against the allegations made.
- Holding the platform guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed Airbnb India to refund Rs 60,326.44 to the complainant along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from March 4, 2025, till actual payment.
- The consumer body also directed the platform to pay Rs 10,000 for the harassment caused and litigation expenses. Airbnb was directed to pay the said amount within 45 days.
Significance of ruling
The ruling highlights that once a platform acknowledges a consumer’s entitlement to a refund, it cannot indefinitely delay payment despite repeated assurances.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Chandigarh helpline: 0172-2700183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.