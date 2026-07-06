London stay cancelled but no refund, consumer panel awards woman Rs 70,000

A Chandigarh consumer commission noted that Airbnb India promised the woman a refund of the amount after she had cancelled her stay in London in 2024.

Written by: Richa Sahay
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 03:09 PM IST
airbnb india london stay cancel refundThe woman alleged that despite being repeatedly assured by Airbnb that the refund would be processed, the amount never reached her account, forcing her to approach the consumer body. (AI-generated image)
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A Chandigarh consumer commission recently directed Airbnb India to refund more than Rs 70,000, along with interest and compensation, to a woman after finding that she did not receive a refund despite cancelling her booking for an accommodation in London and repeatedly following up with the platform.

President Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member Brij Mohan Sharma were hearing a complaint filed by the woman, who had booked a six-day stay in London through Airbnb but later cancelled it due to personal reasons.

“Their (Airbnb India) failure to refund the booking amount despite repeated assurances and repeated requests from the complainant amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. The complainant has remained deprived of her hard-earned money for a considerable period without any justifiable reason,” the June 30 order read.

The woman alleged that despite being repeatedly assured by Airbnb that the refund would be processed, the amount never reached her account, forcing her to approach the commission seeking a refund and compensation for mental harassment.

Christmas booking

The complainant claimed that she booked an Airbnb property, “Large Studio 2min to Hendon Central Station” in London, for a stay between December 24 and December 30, 2024, through the online platform on August 14, 2024, for Rs 60,326.44.

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However, owing to unavoidable personal reasons, she cancelled the booking and requested a refund of the booking amount. She added that Airbnb acknowledged the refund request and assured the complainant that it would be processed. She also submitted chat records of the interaction.

The complainant said she was repeatedly asked to wait for 10–12 business days to receive the refund, but to no avail. She allegedly served a legal notice on the platform on February 14, 2025, demanding payment of Rs 1.22 lakh, comprising the refund amount, interest, compensation for mental agony and litigation expenses.

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Aggrieved by Airbnb India’s inaction, she later moved the consumer commission seeking justice. The complainant was represented by advocate Anchit Gupta.

‘Airbnb had nothing to say in defence’

  • The consumer body noted that Airbnb did not appear to contest the complainant’s claim, which prompted ex parte proceedings.
  • This act of the platform showed that they had nothing to say in defence against the allegations made.
  • Holding the platform guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed Airbnb India to refund Rs 60,326.44 to the complainant along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from March 4, 2025, till actual payment.
  • The consumer body also directed the platform to pay Rs 10,000 for the harassment caused and litigation expenses. Airbnb was directed to pay the said amount within 45 days.
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Significance of ruling

The ruling highlights that once a platform acknowledges a consumer’s entitlement to a refund, it cannot indefinitely delay payment despite repeated assurances.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Chandigarh helpline: 0172-2700183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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