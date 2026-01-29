HC takes suo motu cognisance of rising water levels at millenia-old Lonar Crater

While acknowledging that heavy rainfall in 2025 contributed to the rising water levels, the petition attributes the crisis primarily to human-made factors, calling it a perfect storm of administrative failures and misguided interventions.

By: Express News Service
MumbaiUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 10:43 PM IST
Lonar crater lakeLonar crater lake was identified as a unique geographical site by C J E Alexander, a British officer, in 1823. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has initiated a suo motu Public Interest Litigation after taking note of an emerging ecological and heritage crisis at the Lonar Crater Lake in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. The court’s intervention follows reports of a sharp rise in the lake’s water level, threatening ancient temples and the crater’s unique saline ecosystem. This action was taken with the aim of preserving the lake’s natural state and protecting the ancient temples in the area.

The legal petition, filed by Amicus Curiae Mohit Khajanchi, states that the water level in the Lonar Lake has risen by nearly 20 feet, resulting in the partial and complete submergence of several centuries-old heritage structures located along the crater rim. According to the petition, nine out of fifteen ancient temples, estimated to be over 1,200 years old, are currently either partially or fully submerged. Temples facing immediate danger include the Kamalja Devi Temple, Daitya Sudhan Temple, Motha Maruti Temple, and Gaumuk Temple.

The Amicus Curiae pointed out that as recently as November 2025, water levels were limited to the steps of these temples. However, the present situation poses a serious risk of complete submergence of idols, particularly at the Kamalja Devi Temple.

Lonar Crater, formed by a meteorite impact during the Pleistocene Epoch, is the only known hyper-velocity impact crater in basaltic rock in India. The lake is globally significant for its hyper-saline and alkaline soda water, which supports rare microorganisms such as distinct cyanophycean algae and Arthrospira plantensis, responsible for the lake’s occasional pink hue.

The petition warns that influx of freshwater is rapidly diluting the lake’s salinity and lowering its pH levels. This change is allowing freshwater species to enter the lake, posing a serious threat to the rare bacteria, fungi, and protozoa that can survive only in highly saline conditions. Loss of salinity, the petition states, would amount to a great disaster to the saline nature of the Lonar Crater.

While acknowledging that heavy rainfall in 2025 contributed to the rising water levels, the petition attributes the crisis primarily to human-made factors, calling it a perfect storm of administrative failures and misguided interventions.

The major causes cited are, untreated sewage water entering the lake, with the administration allegedly failing to address the issue despite being aware of it. Along with it excessive tree plantation drives undertaken by the Forest Department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have reportedly increased soil moisture retention, reduced evaporation, and forced excess water into the crater.

Another reason mentioned in the petition is water percolation, possible seepage from the Kini Percolation Tank, located about two kilometres from the crater.

The petition also criticises IIT Bombay for not submitting a conclusive report on the source of excessive water inflow, despite being assigned the task earlier. Seeking urgent relief, the Amicus Curiae has urged the High Court to issue directions to the State of Maharashtra and concerned authorities, including, immediate implementation of an Emergency Water Diversion Plan to protect submerged temples, completion and publication of a scientific audit by IIT Bombay on the source of water inflow and stopping further plantation activities that may be contributing to water retention and establishment of a real-time water quality monitoring system to track pH and salinity levels.

The Amicus Curiae also urges, to suggest and implement effective measures for preservation and restoration of Lonar Crater to its natural state and grant any other relief the Court deems fit in the interest of justice and in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present Public Interest Litigation for the preservation and restoration of Lonar Crater.

The court has issued notices to Principal Secretaries of Panchayatraj Department, Ministry of Finance, Public Works Department, Water Resources Department, Revenue and Forest Department, Department of Environment, Department of Irrigation, Department of Environment and Climate Change, along with Divisional Commissioner of Amravati, Collector Buldhana, Tahsildar Lonar, Municipal Council Lonar, Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board, Maharashtra Pollution control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Geological Survey of India and Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Raj Wakode have ordered all respondents to submit their replies within two weeks.

 

