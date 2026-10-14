‘Loan cleared’ but bank deducts Rs 73,000 from salary, constable wins Rs 1 lakh payout

4 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 01:51 PM IST
Holding that deducting an amount from a person’s account without any explanation amounts to a deficiency in service, a Punjab consumer commission has directed a private bank to refund Rs 73,060 that was allegedly deducted from a police head constable’s salary account despite having issued a no-dues certificate in connection with his loan.
A bench of president Charanjit Singh and member V P S Saini of the Tarn Taran District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded Rs 25,000 compensation and Rs 11,000 litigation costs, citing deficiency in service.
“The burden was upon the bank to establish the legality of its action. The evidence adduced by the opposite parties falls short of proving such legality. The conduct of the bank in deducting the amount without furnishing any prior explanation or contemporaneous communication amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission said on September 30.
The ruling held that a consumer of banking services is entitled to transparency and accountability in financial transactions affecting his account.
“The complainant has suffered financial inconvenience and mental harassment due to unauthorized deduction of money from his salary account. A salaried employee depends upon the funds available in such an account for meeting day-to-day expenses and family obligations. Unilateral deduction without due process naturally causes hardship,” it observed.
Bank deducts Rs 73,000 from salary
The complainant, a head constable in the Punjab Police, held a joint agricultural loan account with his father with a private bank. After his father died on September 6, 2023, Singh repaid the loan and received a No-Dues Certificate from the bank on September 15, 2023, following which he redeemed the mortgaged land.
However, in January 2025, the bank deducted Rs 73,060 from his salary account. The complainant then approached it for a refund, alleging that the deduction was unauthorised as the loan had been cleared. The bank argued that he had outstanding dues in three other loan accounts.
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The bank argued that the complaint is not maintainable under the law. It asserted that the filing is an abuse and misuse of the legal process and should be dismissed with costs.
The bank argued that the complainant’s own actions prevented him from filing the complaint. They claimed the complainant concealed true and material facts from the commission.
Banks must follow contractual terms: Order
The commission observed that once a bank issues a No-Dues Certificate and permits the release of mortgaged property, the borrower is entitled to legitimately expect that the liability under that loan account has been fully discharged.
The order noted that the bank failed to establish how the three other loan accounts were connected to the cleared loan or demonstrate its contractual authority to deduct money unilaterally from the complainant’s salary account.
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It observed that although banks have certain rights of adjustment and set-off, these must be exercised fairly, transparently and in accordance with contractual terms.
Takeaway
This judgment establishes that a bank’s right to adjust money owed to it against funds held in a customer’s account is not absolute. Banks cannot unilaterally debit a customer’s salary account without prior notice or consent, ruling such arbitrary deductions a clear deficiency in service requiring full refund and compensation.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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