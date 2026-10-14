‘Loan cleared’ but bank deducts Rs 73,000 from salary, constable wins Rs 1 lakh payout

Once a bank issues a No-Dues Certificate and releases mortgaged property, the borrower would expect that the loan liability has been fully discharged, the commission observed. (AI-generated image)

Holding that deducting an amount from a person’s account without any explanation amounts to a deficiency in service, a Punjab consumer commission has directed a private bank to refund Rs 73,060 that was allegedly deducted from a police head constable’s salary account despite having issued a no-dues certificate in connection with his loan.

A bench of president Charanjit Singh and member V P S Saini of the Tarn Taran District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded Rs 25,000 compensation and Rs 11,000 litigation costs, citing deficiency in service.

“The burden was upon the bank to establish the legality of its action. The evidence adduced by the opposite parties falls short of proving such legality. The conduct of the bank in deducting the amount without furnishing any prior explanation or contemporaneous communication amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission said on September 30.