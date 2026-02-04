Living near workplace not ‘desertion’: Why Jharkhand High Court dismissed husband’s divorce plea against teacher wife

The Jharkhand High Court was hearing a divorce plea by the husband against the family court order. (Image generated using AI)

The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed a divorce plea of a husband on grounds of cruelty and desertion, observing that a wife’s decision to reside near her workplace due to a long commute constitutes a “compulsion” rather than a willful abandonment of the matrimonial home.

A division bench of Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava was hearing a plea of the husband seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty and desertion.

The division bench said that the husband, construed as reluctant to stay at the matrimonial home, was actually a compulsion necessitated by the 75km distance to her school. (Image enhanced using AI) The division bench said that the

“The distance between the matrimonial house of the wife and the school is 75 km, and understandably, for a female, it is not possible to commute and cover such a distance daily, especially when the means of commuting are limited,” the court observed.