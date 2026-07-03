Livelihood hit by defective vehicle, man wins Rs 5.1 lakh consumer payout

A district consumer commission in Kerala has directed Piaggio to pay Rs 5.1 lakh to a man after a pickup vehicle that he had purchased to earn a livelihood developed defects but the company failed to resolve his complaints.
A bench comprising president D B Binu and members V Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T N of the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing a complaint filed by a man whose vehicle started showing multiple defects right soon after purchase.
“The contention regarding expiry of warranty also cannot absolve the manufacturer from liability when evidence establishes the existence of inherent manufacturing defects affecting the quality and performance of the product. A
manufacturer cannot escape liability merely because the warranty period has expired if the defects complained of are shown to be inherent in nature,” the May 30 order read.
The complainant had purchased the Piaggio Porter 1000 goods vehicle for Rs 4.5 lakh after availing a loan from Union Bank. He stated that the vehicle was purchased exclusively for earning his livelihood by transporting goods. Right during the initial stages of its use, the vehicle developed multiple defects, including poor pickup, oil leakage, abnormal clutch noise, engine foundation defects, radiator fan malfunction and gearbox noise.
Despite repeated complaints and service visits, the alleged defects were not rectified satisfactorily. Eventually, the vehicle broke down completely, prompting him to approach the commission.
The company argued that the vehicle was purchased on November 13, 2017, and that the warranty period of 24 months or 75,000 km (whichever came first) had expired long before the filing of the complaint. It was also claimed that the vehicle had been involved in an accident and remained unused for a considerable period, which could have affected its condition.
The company said the complainant had only reported minor issues during servicing, which were duly rectified, and no complaints regarding major defects were raised during the warranty period. Meanwhile, one of the service centres said the man had never approached it for servicing the vehicle, and no document was produced to prove any interaction or service request.
Noting that the man had purchased the vehicle to earn a living but its persistent defects led him to suffer mental agony, inconvenience and loss of income, the commission ordered the company to refund him the purchase price of Rs 4.5 lakh. It was also directed to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for the mental agony and inconvenience, along with Rs 10,000 for litigation costs.
The ruling establishes the obligation of companies to ensure proper services and compliance with warranties, and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala helpline:1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.