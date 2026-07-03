Livelihood hit by defective vehicle, man wins Rs 5.1 lakh consumer payout

The consumer body said the man was deprived of the benefits of purchasing the vehicle due to the persistent defects that it developed. (AI-generated image)

A district consumer commission in Kerala has directed Piaggio to pay Rs 5.1 lakh to a man after a pickup vehicle that he had purchased to earn a livelihood developed defects but the company failed to resolve his complaints.

A bench comprising president D B Binu and members V Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T N of the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing a complaint filed by a man whose vehicle started showing multiple defects right soon after purchase.

“The contention regarding expiry of warranty also cannot absolve the manufacturer from liability when evidence establishes the existence of inherent manufacturing defects affecting the quality and performance of the product. A

manufacturer cannot escape liability merely because the warranty period has expired if the defects complained of are shown to be inherent in nature,” the May 30 order read.