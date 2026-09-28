Live-in couple alleges threat to life, court tells them to report to police every 15 days

3 min readNew DelhiSep 28, 2026 04:30 PM IST
After a live-in couple sought protection over alleged threats to their life and liberty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed them to appear before the station house officer (SHO) concerned once every 15 days for at least three months. It also directed the woman to speak to her parents every day and keep them informed about her well-being. The order came after the court interacted with the young adults and observed that the woman did not appear to be fully aware of her partner’s background.
Justice Alok Jain was hearing the couple’s petition seeking directions to the authorities to protect their life and liberty from the private respondents named in the petition. The petitioners appeared before the court in the wake of an earlier order dated September 11, following which the judge interacted with them.
“Since petitioner number 1 (the woman) seems to be yet not fully aware of the credentials of petitioner number 2 (the man), the petitioners are directed to appear before the concerned SHO once every 15 days for at least three months and ensure that their mobile numbers shall remain functional and their addresses are duly communicated to the concerned SHO,” the court said on September 17.
Court interacted with couple
The petition was filed seeking to direct protection for the petitioners from the private respondents. The matter came before Justice Alok Jain after the high court had passed an earlier order on September 11.
Justice Alok Jain interacted with the couple and recorded that the woman was ‘yet to understand the nuances of life’.
Both petitioners had appeared before the court and Justice Jain interacted with them, recording in the September 17 order that the woman was “yet to understand the nuances of life”.
During the hearing, however, the state informed the court that the representation submitted by the petitioners on August 25 was examined and the statements of woman’s parents were recorded, and no threat was found.
‘Tender age of petitioners’
The high court directed the woman to communicate with her parents on a daily basis and keep them apprised of her well-being. The direction came after the court considered the “tender age of the petitioners”. The order, however, did not specifically mention their ages.
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The court also dealt with the role of her parents if they became concerned about her well-being. The woman’s parents were given liberty to immediately inform the SHO concerned if any apprehension arose regarding her well-being. The officer will then cross-verify her well-being.