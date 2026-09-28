Live-in couple alleges threat to life, court tells them to report to police every 15 days

The court directed the woman to communicate with her parents on a daily basis. The direction came after the judge considered the ‘tender age of the petitioners’. (AI-generated image)

After a live-in couple sought protection over alleged threats to their life and liberty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed them to appear before the station house officer (SHO) concerned once every 15 days for at least three months. It also directed the woman to speak to her parents every day and keep them informed about her well-being. The order came after the court interacted with the young adults and observed that the woman did not appear to be fully aware of her partner’s background.

Justice Alok Jain was hearing the couple’s petition seeking directions to the authorities to protect their life and liberty from the private respondents named in the petition. The petitioners appeared before the court in the wake of an earlier order dated September 11, following which the judge interacted with them.