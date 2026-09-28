Live-in couple alleges threat to life, court tells them to report to police every 15 days

After interacting with the couple, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed them to keep their contact details updated and noted that the woman did not seem to be aware of her partner’s credentials.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
3 min readNew DelhiSep 28, 2026 04:30 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court live-in couple threat protectionThe court directed the woman to communicate with her parents on a daily basis. The direction came after the judge considered the ‘tender age of the petitioners’. (AI-generated image)
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After a live-in couple sought protection over alleged threats to their life and liberty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed them to appear before the station house officer (SHO) concerned once every 15 days for at least three months. It also directed the woman to speak to her parents every day and keep them informed about her well-being. The order came after the court interacted with the young adults and observed that the woman did not appear to be fully aware of her partner’s background.

Justice Alok Jain was hearing the couple’s petition seeking directions to the authorities to protect their life and liberty from the private respondents named in the petition. The petitioners appeared before the court in the wake of an earlier order dated September 11, following which the judge interacted with them.

“Since petitioner number 1 (the woman) seems to be yet not fully aware of the credentials of petitioner number 2 (the man), the petitioners are directed to appear before the concerned SHO once every 15 days for at least three months and ensure that their mobile numbers shall remain functional and their addresses are duly communicated to the concerned SHO,” the court said on September 17.

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Court interacted with couple

The petition was filed seeking to direct protection for the petitioners from the private respondents. The matter came before Justice Alok Jain after the high court had passed an earlier order on September 11.

Justice Alok Jain Punjab and Haryana High Court live-in couple threat protection Justice Alok Jain interacted with the couple and recorded that the woman was ‘yet to understand the nuances of life’.

Both petitioners had appeared before the court and Justice Jain interacted with them, recording in the September 17 order that the woman was “yet to understand the nuances of life”.

During the hearing, however, the state informed the court that the representation submitted by the petitioners on August 25 was examined and the statements of woman’s parents were recorded, and no threat was found.

‘Tender age of petitioners’

The high court directed the woman to communicate with her parents on a daily basis and keep them apprised of her well-being. The direction came after the court considered the “tender age of the petitioners”. The order, however, did not specifically mention their ages.

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The court also dealt with the role of her parents if they became concerned about her well-being. The woman’s parents were given liberty to immediately inform the SHO concerned if any apprehension arose regarding her well-being. The officer will then cross-verify her well-being.

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Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express (Digital), where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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