Live-in couple gets police protection, as court rules ‘adults have right to live with person of choice’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a petition filed by the couple seeking directions to the authorities to protect their life and liberty from private individuals. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted protection to a live-in couple, both of whom are married to their respective spouses and have children from their existing marriages, observing that every major has the “right to live” with a person of his or her choice.

Justice Rupinderjit Chahal was hearing a petition filed by the couple seeking directions to the authorities to protect their life and liberty from private individuals.

“Every person, more so, a major, has the right to live his/her life with a person of his/ her choice, subject to the laws as applicable. Whenever this court, prima facie, is satisfied that on account of some relatives/ persons being unhappy with the relationship between the petitioners, could cause harm to the life and liberty of the petitioners, then in such circumstances, the courts are required to pass necessary directions for their protection,” the May 22 order read.