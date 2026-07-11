57 listings, no final hearing: Letter seeks speedy disposal of breast cancer drug case

India reported over 1.9 lakh new cases and nearly 98,337 deaths from breast cancer in 2022. (File photo)

A group working on access to medicines has written to the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court with copies marked to the President and the Chief Justice of India seeking urgent administrative intervention to expedite the final hearing of a case concerning access to the life-saving breast cancer medicine Ribociclib.

The letter states that the matter has been listed 57 times before the high court without being finally heard, despite pleadings having concluded.

In a representation dated July 10, the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatment said the writ petition, originally filed in June 2022, concerns the availability of Ribociclib for patients suffering from HR+/HER2- breast cancer. The group said the original petitioner died during the initial stages of the litigation, after which the High Court continued the proceedings suo motu in view of the wider public interest involved.