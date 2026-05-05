Liquor policy ‘scam’: Delhi HC to appoint senior advocates for Kejriwal, Sisodia, Pathak

Earlier, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia had written to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma saying that they will not participate in the proceedings before her. (File photo)

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak declared that they have chosen to go without legal representation in the excise policy case before the Delhi High Court, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Tuesday said she will appoint “someone senior (advocate) as an amicus (friend of the court)” for the trio.

The declaration by the three leaders had come in April, in three separate letters purportedly sent to Justice Sharma after she refused to recuse herself from hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea in the case.

The CBI, in a revision plea before the HC, is challenging the discharge of 23 accused in the liquor policy case — including Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak — by a trial court in February.