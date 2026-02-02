Children ostracised, not invited by their friends due to Sitharaman’s statements: Somnath Bharti’s wife to court in defamation case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti’s wife, Lipika Mitra, said in a Delhi court last week that her children faced “humiliation”, were “ostracised”, and faced “physical abuse” during the pre-summoning evidence in a defamation case lodged by her against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Mitra has alleged that Sitharaman made “defamatory, false, and malicious” statements about her husband, which were widely aired on TV and YouTube news platforms, with the alleged objective of “tarnishing his reputation and damaging his electoral prospects” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The case pertains to a press conference which took place on May 17, 2024, in which Sitharaman allegedly said that when Mitra was pregnant, Bharti had hit her on the stomach and had a dog attack her.