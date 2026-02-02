Children ostracised, not invited by their friends due to Sitharaman’s statements: Somnath Bharti’s wife to court in defamation case

Mitra has alleged that Sitharaman made “defamatory, false, and malicious” statements about her husband, which were widely aired on TV and YouTube news platforms, with the alleged objective of “tarnishing his reputation and damaging his electoral prospects” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The case pertains to a press conference which took place on May 17, 2024, in which Sitharaman allegedly said that when Mitra was pregnant, Bharti had hit her on the stomach and had a dog attack her.
“In 2024, when Mrs Sitharaman decided to fabricate lies in the press conference, they (her children) were suddenly exposed to an abundance of disturbing lies about their parents, which affected them mentally and psychologically… My children were subjected to humiliation and hurt by their classmates. They are even ostracised by their classmates and till now are being regularly harassed on these accounts,” Mitra said in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal on January 29.
“My son faced physical abuse when he tried to counter some of the false allegations by his friends. He was kicked in his abdomen and also in his private parts. My daughter…is also going through similar experiences…for such reasons only, she never gets invited to any social events like birthday parties etc…,” she added.
Mitra said, as per ACJM Dalal’s court order dated January 29, that when the marital discord between her and Bharti happened in 2015, her children were aged two and four years old and were unaware of it.
“My husband and I, as well as all the party workers, were faced with humiliating/ traumatic questions by the public as well as the media due to the lies spoken by Mrs Sitharaman. It was traumatic for the entire family, the volunteers who worked selflessly for the greater good and the citizens of his constituency,” she said during the evidence.
Bharti, a lawyer, represented the Malviya Nagar constituency in the Delhi Assembly from 2013 till 2025.
