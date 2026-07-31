Likely before fast-track court: Paper leak cases impacted after judge was moved out at key stages

The fast-track court of Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga will take up the CBI’s 20,000-page chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for exam fraud in the midst of the students’ protest demanding accountability for the NEET leak.

Besides the NEET case, Judge Baliga’s court is also likely to take up other exam fraud cases.

Here are three cases which had come before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neetu Nagar of Rouse Avenue Courts before the judge was deputed to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) last month.

2003 CAT paper leak

STATUS : Still at the stage of “arguments on charge” before a Rouse Avenue Magistrate Court. This is the stage before the framing of charges. Trials start only after charges have been framed by the court.

AFFECTED CANDIDATES: More than 1.25 lakh candidates had applied for the Common Admission Test scheduled for November 23, 2003. The test was cancelled, and held in February 2004.

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WHAT HAPPENED: On November 22, a day before the exam, the Delhi Police was tipped off that the paper had been leaked. The CBI, which took over the investigation, zeroed in on a hotel in Mahipalpur in south-west Delhi, where it seized various sections of the alleged question paper from individuals in two rooms.

Investigators recorded the statements of candidates who claimed that Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh had been demanded from them for the “leaked paper”.

The CBI submitted the chargesheet in 2004.

PROGRESS OF CASE : From May 2019, when the case was transferred to the Rouse Avenue Court, to May 2026, there were nine hearings every year on average. The Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the delay.

On June 3 this year, ACJM Nagar reserved her order on the charges due to the “heavy cause list” and because “no time was left”. The ACJM said the order would be passed on June 26.

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However, on June 22, she was deputed to the NGT’s Principal Bench in New Delhi, where she is currently Deputy Registrar. The 2003 case is now before a ‘link’ judge, who is also a Magistrate at the Rouse Avenue Court.

2023 AIIMS NORCET-4 leak

STATUS: Arguments on charge were heard for about a year, but not completed. They will now be heard afresh by the fast-track court.

AFFECTED CANDIDATES: Around 90,000.

WHAT HAPPENED : The exam to recruit nurses in AIIMS and four other hospitals in Delhi was held on June 3, 2023. Two days after the exam, a leak was alleged on social media. Screenshots, allegedly of a candidate’s console, were posted.

On June 6, the Associate Dean (Exams) of AIIMS filed a complaint against one Ritu, and Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology, Phase-II, Mohali. The CBI registered an FIR alleging that a computer at the institute was used by or on behalf of Ritu for the “purpose of cheating”.

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The CBI alleged a criminal conspiracy to “rig the examination process by using unfair means in favour of accused candidates against illegal monetary consideration”. It claimed that the accused persons had informed others that they “would get the answers before 30 minutes of completion of the examination”.

PROGRESS OF CASE: On August 28, 2023, Magistrate Deepak Kumar 2 took cognizance of the chargesheet. Later, the case came to ACJM Nagar, who had replaced Kumar.

ACJM Nagar was hearing arguments on charge when she was deputed to the NGT last month. She last heard arguments on June 9.

2024 UGC NET paper leak

STATUS: CBI has filed a closure report, which the court has refused to accept.

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AFFECTED CANDIDATES: The alleged leak impacted more than 9 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam in 317 cities.

WHAT HAPPENED: The eligibility exam for entry-level teaching jobs in colleges and admission to PhD courses was held on June 18, 2024. On June 19, the Education Ministry cancelled the exam after “inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)…prima facie indicate[d] that the integrity of the…examination may have been compromised”.

In July, the CBI found that the alleged evidence on which the Education Ministry had acted was “doctored”. This alleged “evidence” was a purported screenshot of the paper that was circulated on Telegram around 2 pm on the day of the exam, with messages and comments suggesting the paper had been leaked before the first session of the exam.

PROGRESS OF CASE: The CBI filed a closure report in January 2025, saying it had found no evidence of a leak. It said that forensic experts had established that the purported screenshot was created by a school student using a mobile phone application.

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After the report was filed, 13 hearings were held. On May 15, 2026, ACJM Nagar asked CBI to explain in writing why it had filed a closure report even though its own findings showed that a suspect had collected money from candidates by “luring them with leaked question papers”.

The explanation furnished by the investigating officer is yet to be considered by the court. After ACJM Nagar was deputed to NGT, the case was heard once by a link judge. The next date of hearing is August 6.