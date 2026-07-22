‘Like oil on water, truth emerged’: Delhi High Court upholds guilt after child’s testimony

The Delhi High Court has upheld a man’s conviction in a child sexual assault case, ruling that the survivor’s testimony remained credible despite family members turning hostile.

Written by: Somya Panwar
4 min readNew DelhiJul 22, 2026 04:30 PM IST
sexual assault delhi high court attempt to rapeThe survivor was seven years old and belonged to the under-privileged section of the society. (AI-generated image)
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Holding that the survivor’s mother and grandmother turned hostile due to their vulnerable socio-economic circumstances, the Delhi High Court has upheld a man’s two-year imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine in a 7-year-old child’s sexual assault case. It held that the survivor’s testimony remained credible, noting that “like oil on water, truth emerged”.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav observed that the survivor’s vulnerability stemmed from her young age, gender and the economic condition of her family’s poverty, making her more susceptible to exploitation.

The bench added that the survivor, being a child when she was examined, was still innocent, untouched and unspoilt by the vices of the world and came up with the correct answer.

“Position and placement of an individual in the social and economic ladder primarily and with other parameters empowering and strengthening and conversely disempowering, weakening, undermining, belittling or restricting are the factors, which determine how vulnerable and susceptible one is to the excessive discrimination, exploitation and at times to the crimes prevalent in the society,” the July 16 order noted.

The order added, “Nevertheless, if the testimony is appreciated objectively and in conjunction with the other material on record, then like oil comes on the surface of water, so emerges the truth from the shadows of adverse circumstances and influence, unfortunately created by the victim’s own mother.”

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav heard a matter involving sexual assault of a minor girl.

Family’s silence, child’s words

It came on record that on August 30, 2010, the 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the terrace in the vicinity of the servant quarter.

A chargesheet was filed against the appellant alleging attempt to commit rape under the IPC. He was held guilty, convicted, and sentenced to Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for a period of two years, with a fine of Rs 5,000.

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Advocates M K Khanna along with others appearing for the appellant argued that the prosecution’s case was weakened because the survivor’s mother and grandmother had turned hostile and did not support it. It was contended that the evidence was not sufficient to establish attempt to rape, and that the allegations, at its best, could amount to a lesser offence.

Additional Public Prosecutor Satinder Singh Bawa argued that the evidence had to be assessed as a whole rather than in isolation. He submitted that the testimony of the survivor and the admission of the appellant himself under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC), are potent enough to sustain the judgment and the findings recorded against the appellant. 

‘Ground realities remain harsh’

The court observed that while education, awareness and empowerment can help reduce vulnerability and discrimination, the weaker sections of society continue to face disadvantages. It said these inequalities persist despite constitutional guarantees of equality, liberty and fraternity, making vulnerable individuals more susceptible to abuse.

The court stressed that the testimony of the seven-year-old survivor had to be assessed keeping in mind her age and the trauma she had suffered. It observed that repeated recounting of the incident could force the child to relive the experience, while attempts by her mother to influence her had already added to her confusion. The court said despite these circumstances, the survivor’s evidence brought out the truth and was sufficient to sustain the appellant’s conviction.

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The court rejected the appeal and observed that the child initially gave a version under the influence of her mother and reaffirmed that the account she had earlier given before the magistrate was truthful.

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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