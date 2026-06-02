Dying declaration of minor who set herself ablaze, succumbed to 100% burns, seals fate of rape convict

The bench found that the victim’s statement was coherent, consistent and reflected a clear account of the circumstances that led to the criminal proceedings. (AI-generated image)

A dying declaration recorded by a judicial magistrate can, by itself, be enough to uphold a conviction in a serious criminal case, the Madras High Court has ruled while confirming the life sentence awarded to a man convicted under the POCSO Act after a minor girl he sexually assaulted died by self-immolation after he circulated a video of the act.

The court found that the victim’s statement before her death was voluntary, reliable and fully supported by the surrounding circumstances, leaving no reason to interfere with the trial court’s verdict.

A bench of Justices N Anand Venkatesh and K K Ramakrishnan was hearing an appeal filed by the convict against a March 27, 2023, judgment of the special court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, challenging both the conviction and the sentence imposed by the trial court.