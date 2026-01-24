Life sentence reduced to 7 years: Why Kerala High Court ruled man’s stab over ‘trivial’ row wasn’t brother’s murder
Kerala High Court Culpable Homicide Case: The court held that the accused-man fatally inflicted a stab injury on his brother, without any prior enmity or premeditation, with a knife over the trivial issue related to tying of a goat.
Written by Ashish Shaji
New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2026 12:06 PM IST
4 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Kerala High Court held that mere use of a knife alone cannot automatically lead to the conclusion that there was an intention to commit murder. (Image generated using AI)
The Kerala High Court recently modified a man’s murder conviction to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, observing that the incident occurred during a sudden quarrel between brothers over tying a goat.
A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian partly allowed the criminal appeal filed by the accused against his conviction under Sections 302 (murder) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code.
The bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian partly allowed the criminal appeal filed by the accused
“The evidence shows that immediately before the unfortunate incident, a sudden quarrel arose between the accused and the deceased over a trivial matter, and in the heat of the moment, without any prior enmity or premeditation, the accused inflicted a stab injury on the deceased with a knife,” the court noted.
While upholding his conviction under Section 324, the Kerala High Court altered the murder conviction to one under Part II of Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment.
Findings
The medical evidence indicates that the stab wound penetrated the apex of the heart. It follows, without the necessity of an expert opinion, that such an injury is sufficient, in the ordinary course of nature, to cause death.
The doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination categorically deposed that the aforementioned injury was the cause of death of the deceased.
Therefore, the absence of a specific statement by the doctor that the said injury was sufficient, in the ordinary course of nature, to cause death is of little consequence.
The medical evidence adduced in this case convincingly and unerringly establishes that the death of the victim was nothing but homicide.
The wife of the victim, clearly establishes that, apart from the incident that occurred on the ill-fated day, the relationship between the accused and the deceased was very cordial.
Apparently, the accused harboured no prior animosity toward his brother that could have motivated him to contemplate his murder.
Evidence shows that immediately before the unfortunate incident, a sudden quarrel arose between the accused and the deceased over a trivial matter, and in the heat of the moment, without any prior enmity or premeditation, the accused inflicted a stab injury on the deceased with a knife.
The incident was the direct outcome of a sudden quarrel, and the mere use of a knife alone cannot automatically lead to the conclusion that there was an intention to commit murder.
The circumstances proved in the case are not sufficient to hold that the accused intended to cause the death of the victim, or that he intended to cause bodily injury to the victim which is sufficient, in the ordinary course of nature, to cause death.
Background
The dispute began after the victim tied an injured goat in the verandah of the house, which the accused objected to.
What followed was a sudden altercation during which the accused struck the deceased with a wooden rafter and stabbed him in the chest with a knife.
Later the victim succumbed to the injuries at hospital.
The trial court convicted the accused under Sections 324 and 302 IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Challenging this verdict, the accused approached the High Court.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More