Life sentence reduced to 7 years: Why Kerala High Court ruled man’s stab over ‘trivial’ row wasn’t brother’s murder

Kerala High Court held that mere use of a knife alone cannot automatically lead to the conclusion that there was an intention to commit murder. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court recently modified a man’s murder conviction to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, observing that the incident occurred during a sudden quarrel between brothers over tying a goat.

A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian partly allowed the criminal appeal filed by the accused against his conviction under Sections 302 (murder) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The evidence shows that immediately before the unfortunate incident, a sudden quarrel arose between the accused and the deceased over a trivial matter, and in the heat of the moment, without any prior enmity or premeditation, the accused inflicted a stab injury on the deceased with a knife,” the court noted.