Relying on Indian female life expectancy, Jharkhand High Court awards Rs 25 lakh alimony to 23-year-old woman

The process of determining maintenance must rest on an assessment of the earning capacity of the person from whom maintenance is sought, the Jharkhand High Court stated. (AI-generated image)

Jharkhand High Court news: Considering the 70-year life expectancy of a female in India and the wife’s long-term survival needs, the Jharkhand High Court has granted a lump sum of Rs 25 lakh permanent alimony to a 23-year-old woman following the dissolution of her marriage.

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad was dealing with the plea of a woman challenging a family court order and seeking Rs 30 lakh alimony from the former husband, who was a civil court employee.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad said the court cannot impose an amount which is beyond the paying capacity of the husband. Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad said the court cannot impose an amount which is beyond the paying capacity of the husband.

“The respondent has stated in his affidavit that he is ready to pay Rs 10 lakh as one time settlement but the appellant-wife, who is only 23 years of age, has submitted before this court that she is ready for settlement on the amount of Rs 30 lakh and therefore, taking into consideration the life expectancy of a female in India which is 70 years approximately, the permanent alimony is to be calculated for next 47 years as the appellant-wife who is 23 years of age. Now, if only Rs 4,500 per month is calculated for 47 years, it would come to Rs 25 lakh approximately,” said the May 12 order of Jharkhand High Court.