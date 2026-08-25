Life convict jumps parole, stays out for 40 years, gets government job, wins ‘best teacher’ award

It was alleged that the convict overstayed the parole for more than 40 years and did not report to the prison. (Image generated using AI)

He was supposed to return to prison in March 1984 after a short parole. Instead, the life convict stayed out for the next 40 years — securing a government teaching job, allegedly winning a “best teacher” award, and retiring from service before finally being arrested in 2024.

When his wife came challenging the three-year bar on seeking parole for the 73-year-old convict, the Telangana High Court dismissed her plea and ordered creation of tracking system for prisoners released on parole noting it reflected “poorly” on the jail authorities’ attempts to monitor prisoners.

Justice T Madhavi Devi issued the direction while dismissing the plea saying, “This instance of not being able to track a prisoner for a period of forty years during which, he gets appointed to a Government job and renders service without interruption till he attains the age of superannuation reflects poorly on the attempts of the jail authorities in keeping track of the prisoner when they are granted parole without guards and would embolden many others to adopt such methods of overstay and deception.”