LIC, UCO Bank surrendered insurance policies without consent, man wins over Rs 1 lakh

The Raipur District Consumer Commission held LIC and UCO Bank liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices after LIC paid Rs 87,827 under three insurance policies to the bank without obtaining the policyholder’s written consent.

A bench presided over by Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Nirupma Pradhan and Anil Kumar Agnihotri also directed them to pay Rs 15,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation costs.

“LIC paid the amounts under the three policies to the bank without obtaining any written consent from the complainant. Therefore, the opposite parties, either jointly or individually, were guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices towards the complainant,” the commission said on September 30.

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It noted that the complainant had not been informed about the proposed payment, nor had he been asked to provide an explanation or give his consent before the policy amounts were released.

LIC surrendered policy without consent

A man purchased three life insurance policies from the LIC, Bima Gold, Jeevan Anand, and Jeevan Astha, on March 10, 2006, August 28, 2008, and December 21, 2008, respectively. The policies had a combined maturity value of Rs 7 lakh, and he claimed to have regularly paid the premiums.

According to the complainant, he discovered in December 2015 that LIC had surrendered the three policies before their maturity and paid their surrender values, totalling Rs 87,827, to UCO Bank to adjust dues relating to a loan taken by any Srishti Plywood. He alleged that the payments were made without informing him or obtaining his consent.

The complainant alleged that the bank, in collusion with LIC, surrendered his three insurance policies on October 14, 2015, without any prior notice, to recover losses arising from an incident involving Srishti Plywood. An amount of Rs 11,555 was paid under the Bima Gold policy, Rs 47,156 under the Jeevan Anand policy, and Rs 29,116 under the Jeevan Astha policy.

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The complainant contended that he had never pledged these three policies with LIC as collateral security for any loan, nor could the policies have been used as collateral to secure the loan liabilities of a third party.

Despite this, the opposite parties allegedly acted in collusion and made payments under the policies without informing the complainant, keeping him in the dark. He argued that this amounted to a deficiency in service. He approached the commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

Complainant voluntarily assigned policies to bank: LIC

On the other hand, LIC argued that the complainant had voluntarily assigned the policies to UCO Bank in August, 2013, and that it had paid the surrender values in accordance with his instructions.

The bank maintained that the policies had been assigned as collateral security for the loan taken by Srishti Plywood, whose account had subsequently become a non-performing asset.

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“Complainant had not informed about proposed payment”

It was argued that, before paying the policy amounts, written notice had been issued and a notice had also been published in a daily newspaper. However, the commission noted that the bank did not produce any documentary evidence to substantiate these claims in its written statement.

It noted that the complainant had not been informed about the proposed payment, nor had he been asked to provide an explanation or give his consent before the policy amounts were released.

The commission noted the complainant’s contention that the documents submitted in support of the payment did not establish that the policies had been assigned as collateral security for Srishti Plywood’s loan.

Takeaway

The judgment underscored the insurers’ obligation to obtain written consent before releasing policy proceeds to third parties. It highlighted the need for transparency and proper documentation, holding LIC and UCO Bank accountable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices that deprived the policyholder of his rightful benefits.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chhattisgarh helpline: 1800-233-3663) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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