‘Liberty not a plaything’: Court cancels man’s preventive detention in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was dealing with the plea of man challenging his preventive detention. (AI-generated Image)

Highlighting that the personal liberty of a citizen is not a “plaything” for the district authorities to “flirt with”, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has quashed a preventive detention order against a man who was accused of terror links with the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Justice Rahul Bharti was dealing with a plea of a man challenging the preventive detention order passed by the district magistrate, Pulwama.

“Personal liberty of a citizen is not a plaything for the District Police and District Magistracy to flirt with, least realizing that there is nothing higher in the Constitution of India in terms of a right/s than fundamental right/s guaranteed to citizen/s of India,” the court said on June 29.