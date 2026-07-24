Chhattisgarh High Court fines state Rs 25,000 for man’s ‘illegal’ arrest, says dignity matters

The Chhattisgarh High Court has awarded Rs 25,000 compensation to a man who spent four days in jail after being “illegally arrested” on suspicion, holding that his detention violated Article 21 as no cognisable or non-bailable offence was made out against him.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal were hearing a writ petition filed by Ashraf Beg, who had challenged his arrest and subsequent judicial custody between October 25 and October 29, 2025, seeking his immediate release, action against the officials concerned and Rs 5 lakh compensation for the alleged illegal detention and humiliation.

“It is quite vivid that on mere suspicion, a person cannot be arrested against whom the commission of cognisable or non-bailable offence is not made out and he cannot be remanded to judicial custody…The right of life and liberty of the petitioner enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India has been violated; therefore, the petitioner is entitled to get appropriate compensation,” the court said on July 21.