‘Liberty a cherished right’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court quashes 20-year-old’s preventive detention

Preventive detentions are an exception to the most cherished fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: Noting that the authority had not applied its mind before passing the detention order, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court quashed the preventive detention of a 20-year-old man.

Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani was hearing the plea of a man accused of assault, theft, and involvement in narcotics trade. “The detaining authority has not applied its mind before passing the impugned detention order,” the court said on February 27.

Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani heard the matter on February 27. Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani heard the matter on February 27.

It added that preventive detention orders need to be passed with great care and caution, keeping in mind that a citizen’s most valuable and inherent human right is being curtailed.