22-day leave not misconduct: Railway man’s forced retirement set aside, benefits restored

The Orissa High Court said that simply because an employee's leave is rejected or not approved does not automatically mean the employee intentionally or deliberately stayed away from work. (AI-generated Image)

The Orissa High Court has set aside the compulsory retirement of a railway employee who was punished for 22 days of unauthorised absence, holding that misconduct cannot be established without proving the absence was wilful.

A bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash ordered 50 per cent back wages and directed authorities to recalculate and release his pensionary and retiral benefits. The court said that it needs to be emphasised that non-sanction of leave and wilful absence from duty are not synonymous expressions.

“The misconduct attributed to the petitioner is unauthorised absence from duty for a period of approximately 22 and a half days. The record does not disclose any allegation of dishonesty, moral turpitude, financial irregularity, corruption, insubordination resulting in loss to the administration, or any conduct prejudicial to public interest,” the July 6 order reads.