Lawyers express ‘sincere regret’ over boycott, Meghalaya High Court drops contempt case

The Meghalaya High Court has closed contempt proceedings against lawyers who participated in a call to boycott court work. The court accepted their unconditional apologies and assurances that they would not abstain from court proceedings in the future. The boycott followed a row over the Advocate General’s remarks that Bar associations had failed to protect a law intern who allegedly faced molestation by a senior lawyer.

A bench of Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice H S Thangkhiew noted that sincere remorse and assurances against future boycotts restored the majesty of the law and discharged them from the contempt proceedings.

“All the Advocates have tendered their affidavits giving their unconditional apology for participating in the call for abstention from court work and have expressed their sincere regret and have assured that they will not participate in any such abstention from attending courts in the future,” the court said on October 14.

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The court noted that the Shillong High Court Bar Association and the Meghalaya High Court Bar Association had withdrawn the call for abstention on October 9, shortly after contempt notices were issued.

Row over molestation allegation

The row began after a woman law intern allegedly faced molestation by a senior lawyer on July 28. A few days later, on August 3, Advocate General Amit Kumar told the Meghalaya High Court that the Bar association had failed to protect the intern. His remarks triggered a backlash from the Shillong Bar Association and the High Court of Meghalaya Bar Association, which objected to what they viewed as a sweeping criticism of the legal fraternity.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice H S Thangkhiew appreciated the stand taken by both Bar associations. Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice H S Thangkhiew appreciated the stand taken by both Bar associations.

On August 5, the two associations removed Kumar from their membership rolls and called for his removal as Advocate General. Kumar maintained that while the associations could end his membership, they had no authority to remove him from the constitutional post, which is under the state government’s control.

The Supreme Court Bar Association later urged the two bodies to reconsider their decision, arguing that action against Kumar for submissions made in court was unwarranted.

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Lawyers assured no future abstentions: Court

The court took into account that the two Bar associations had withdrawn the call for abstention on October 9, shortly after contempt notices were issued. It noted that the advocates had tendered unconditional apologies at the earliest opportunity and assured it that they would not participate in any such abstention from attending court in the future.

The court also acknowledged and appreciated the stand taken by both Bar associations and expressed its trust that such abstention from court work would not be repeated in the future.