Lawyers protest inside Allahabad High Court turns chaotic, furniture hurled

Chaos erupted at the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday as a lawyers’ protest spiralled out of control, reportedly resulting in furniture being hurled inside the courtroom of Justice Ajay Bhanot. The demonstration follows a call by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association to boycott the judge over allegations of mistreating a lawyer.

A lawyer privy to the development, advocate Paras Nath Singh, told The Indian Express, “The incident of vandalism inside the courtroom and the hurling of abuses at the judge cannot be countenanced. Whatever may be the grievances of the lawyers, they ought not to have resorted to physical or verbal violence. Such conduct, in my opinion, is clearly contempt in the face of the court. The bar and the bench are two wheels of the same chariot. Both must respect each other.”