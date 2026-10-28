Lawyers protest inside Allahabad High Court turns chaotic, furniture hurled

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express (Digital), where he leads specialized... Read More
Chaos erupted at the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday as a lawyers’ protest spiralled out of control, reportedly resulting in furniture being hurled inside the courtroom of Justice Ajay Bhanot. The demonstration follows a call by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association to boycott the judge over allegations of mistreating a lawyer.
A lawyer privy to the development, advocate Paras Nath Singh, told The Indian Express, “The incident of vandalism inside the courtroom and the hurling of abuses at the judge cannot be countenanced. Whatever may be the grievances of the lawyers, they ought not to have resorted to physical or verbal violence. Such conduct, in my opinion, is clearly contempt in the face of the court. The bar and the bench are two wheels of the same chariot. Both must respect each other.”
The protest followed allegations by the Bar association that Justice Bhanot had made a lawyer apologise to a Superintendent of Police (SP) after the lawyer objected to the police officer occupying a row usually reserved for advocates. According to the association, a separate chair was being arranged in the courtroom for police officers and other senior officials. The lawyer had asked the SP to move further back, prompting the confrontation.
In a communication dated October 27, the Bar Association alleged that the judge threatened to send the lawyer to jail and also ridiculed another senior counsel during the proceedings. Taking serious objection to the alleged treatment of the lawyers, the association urged the Chief Justice to intervene and take cognisance of the incident. It also warned that its members would boycott Justice Bhanot’s court if no action was taken over the allegations.
The letter, addressed to the Chief Justice through the Registrar General, sought action over the alleged incident and alleged that a government advocate had rebuked the lawyer and complained to the judge, who allegedly pointed a finger at him and ordered that he be sent to jail.
When the lawyer sought forgiveness, the judge compelled him to apologise to the police officer, the latter alleged.