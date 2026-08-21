Lawyers shouldn’t allow clients to pollute judicial system: Kerala High Court

The court said that It was well settled that advocates are officers of the court.(AI-generated image)

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a 22-year-old man’s plea to unfreeze his bank account, finding that he had used it as a “money mule” after over Rs 50 lakh was routed through it within about 15 days.

Justice M A Abdul Hakhim directed police to register an FIR against the account holder under Section 111 of the BNS and strongly criticised his lawyers for allowing “false statements” in pleadings, saying advocates should not let litigants “pollute the judicial system.”

“It is well settled that Advocates are officers of the court. They should not allow the litigants to pollute the judicial system. Advocates should not allow their clients to make false statements when the Advocates fully know from the documents available to them that their clients are making false statements in the pleadings,” the August 17 order said.