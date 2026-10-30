Allahabad High Court ruckus: No official Bar call, but impostors blocked advocates entry

Following the October 28 ruckus inside the courtroom of Justice Ajay Bhanot of the Allahabad High Court, another judge, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, remarked that on the next day people claiming to be lawyers had prevented other advocates from entering his courtroom without any official call from the Bar association. Visuals from Justice Bhanot’s courtroom showed furniture being flung *while others showed* the Rapid Action Force personnel being deployed in the high court premises.

On October 29, Justice Deshwal noted that the practicing advocates in the High Court were “very sincere” and “well-behaved”. “This Court is conscious that most of the advocates practising at the Allahabad High Court are not only very sincere but also well-behaved. It is surprising that, without any call from the Bar Association, certain persons claiming to be advocates of the High Court have stopped advocates from entering this Court for no reason,” the judge said.

A day earlier, following the ruckus, he had taken suo motu notice and ordered contempt action against those involved in the incident. Visuals from Justice Bhanot’s courtroom showed furniture being flung while others showed the Rapid Action Force personnel being deployed in the high court premises.

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The incident reportedly relates to allegations that Justice Bhanot had previously threatened to send the lawyer to jail and also ridiculed another senior counsel during the proceedings. Taking serious objection to the alleged treatment of the lawyers, the Bar association on October 27 urged the Chief Justice to intervene and take cognisance of the incident. It also warned that its members would boycott Justice Bhanot’s court if no action was taken over the allegations.

Justice Deshwal had called the matter “absolutely contemptuous” and “wholly unjustified” and ordered the CCTV footage to be preserved to identify the culprits.

October 29th order came when Justice Deshwal was hearing a bail case. When the matter was called, the applicant’s counsel was absent, although the state’s additional government advocate was present. Later, the court was informed about the circumstances that had prevented the lawyer from entering the courtroom. Justice Deshwal said that the conduct reported to the court should not be seen as representative of the entire legal fraternity practising at the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal said the dignity of courts also includes that of advocates representing both private parties and the government. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal said the dignity of courts also includes that of advocates representing both private parties and the government. (Image enhanced using AI)

In the bail matter on October 29, Justice Deshwal said that no one had appeared on behalf of the applicant when the matter was taken up, whereas the state’s additional government advocate was present. He was also informed that certain advocates were raising their voices in the corridor outside his court.

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He then recorded the reason as the lawyers’ protest inside Justice Bhanot’s courtroom. Justice Deshwal noted from the information provided to him that protesting lawyers had not allowed the bail applicant’s counsel to enter his courtroom because the gate had been locked from outside.

On October 29, Justice Deshwal asked the newly elected body of the Bar association to look into the matter so that the dignity of the courts was maintained. He said that the dignity of courts also included the dignity of advocates, whether appearing for private parties or representing the government.

‘Absolutely contemptuous’

A day before, Justice Deshwal had observed that litigants approached the high court seeking redressal of their grievances and could not be made to suffer because some advocates had differences with a particular court.

He said advocates could not be permitted to raise slogans, shout, disturb proceedings in other courts or use words intended to intimidate the court. Describing the conduct as “wholly unjustified”, he termed it “absolutely contemptuous”.

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The judge directed the Registrar (Protocol) to examine CCTV footage from outside court number 66 and identify the lawyers involved. He directed that a report be submitted by November 19. The order further provided that, after identification, the matter could be referred to the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council for disciplinary proceedings and contempt proceedings.