Lawyer wins Rs 15,000 payout after restaurant charges Rs 151 service charge

The consumer commission noted that the restaurant had admitted that they have charged the said amount and have agreed to refund the same. (AI-generated image)

The consumer commission of Jalandhar recently directed a restaurant to pay compensation of Rs 15,000 to an advocate who was allegedly charged Rs 151.53 as a service charge during a family dinner, observing that restaurants have a duty to clearly inform customers in advance about the levy of such charges.

President Harveen Bhardwa, along with members Jyotsna and Jaswant Singh Dhillon, was hearing a complaint filed by advocate Sanjeev Duggal, who visited the restaurant with his family in 2023 and was billed an additional amount as service charges.

“Even if, for the sake of argument, it is assumed that the terminology ‘staff contribution’ is being used, even then it is the duty of the restaurant to disclose to the customers the guidelines and about the levy of such charges. The entire pleadings and even the documents, nowhere show that the complainant was ever informed beforehand in a clear and unambiguous manner regarding the compulsory levy of such service charges/staff contribution,” the June 4 order read.