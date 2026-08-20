Prominent criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal arrested in London on sexaul assault charge

The London Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Indian Express that the 57-year-old advocate was taken into custody from a property in Mayfair, an affluent area in the city’s West End. (ANI Photo, enhanced with AI)

Prominent Indian criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, known for representing high-profile clients in major financial scam cases, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in London.

The London Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Indian Express that the 57-year-old advocate was taken into custody from a property in Mayfair, an affluent area in the city’s West End.

According to a statement shared by the police, officers attended a residence on Brick Street following reports of sexual assaults that allegedly took place on May 26 and August 9.

Along with Aggarwal, a 41-year-old woman identified as Manpreet Kaur — believed to be his personal assistant — was also arrested from the same address.