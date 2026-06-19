Lawyer suffers ‘injury’ at luxury Shimla property due to unsafe road, wins Rs 20,000 payout

The consumer forum was dealing with a plea of advocate who booked a luxury property in Shimla. (AI-generated Image)

Noting that the hospitality service provider is under a legal obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of its guests, the Chandigarh District Consumer Commission has awarded Rs 20,000 compensation to a lawyer after she suffered a foot injury while staying at the luxury property in Shimla, which she booked for five days for Rs 56,640.

A bench of president Amrinder Singh Sindhu and member B M Sharma held the hotel negligent for failing to provide promised transportation despite knowing the connecting road was unsafe due to ongoing construction, causing physical injury and mental agony.

“A hospitality service provider is under a legal obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of its guests. In the present case, the opposite parties were fully aware that the road connecting the apartment with the restaurant was unsafe due to ongoing construction activity. However, despite that, the promised transportation was not provided. The complainant was consequently compelled to use the hazardous route, resulting in injury to her foot,” the commission said on June 12.