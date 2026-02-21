Lawyer moves HC against Maharashtra government’s decision to scrap Muslim quota

The plea filed by lawyer Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi through advocate Nitin Satpute claimed that the state government as "practicing racial discrimination with students of minority i.e. Muslim community" and same violated fundamental rights of the petitioner and the community.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiFeb 21, 2026 11:25 AM IST
bombay high court, indian navy,Plea in Bombay HC challenges Maharashtra govt’s February 17 decision scrapping 5% Muslim reservation in education, alleges arbitrary and discriminatory action. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A city-based lawyer has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision on February 17 to scrap the 5 percent reservation for Muslims in education. The plea claimed the decision was taken “deliberately and arbitrarily” with “racial discrimination against minorities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The Social Justice Department of the state government on Tuesday cancelled a July 7, 2014 Government Resolution (GR) issued under the ordinance that provided nearly 50 identified Muslim communities to avail caste verification and validity certificates under the Special Backward Category-A (SBC-A).

The plea filed by lawyer Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi through advocate Nitin Satpute claimed that the state government as “practicing racial discrimination with students of minority i.e. Muslim community” and same violated fundamental rights of the petitioner and the community.

“The state government allowing more than Rs 350 crore annual budget to madrasa education and withholding the innocent Muslims from mainstream education, is nothing but a racial discrimination to limiting Muslims young minds in the dark Talibani ages,” the plea claimed.

“The respondent authorities are violating the rights of minorities to get modern education,” the plea added. The petitioner claimed that the impugned decision was taken despite anyone being affected by Muslim castes’ SEBC quota and none had made complaint to State Backward Class Commission in that regard.

Pending hearing of its plea, the petitioner has sought a stay on the decision and also sought a direction to the authorities to produce the quantified data if any available about the condition of the classes and castes mentioned in the original decision that allowed quota for Muslims.

The HC will hear the plea in due course

The then Congress-NCP government in July 2014 had announced 16 per cent reservation for Maratha community and 5 percent quota for Muslims (from specified 50 Muslim castes) in government jobs and educations under the SEBC category.

Story continues below this ad

Thereafter, the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2011, while striking down Maratha reservation (which was later provided through separate legislation), had upheld the principle of allowing reservation for Muslims for education purposes. It had cited “sufficient material and quantifiable data to sustain classification as special backward class.” The HC had upheld 5% quota for Muslims in government and government-funded educational institutions. However, it had stayed application of ordinance in respect of the private unaided institutions.

The HC bench headed by then Chief Justice Mohit Shah did not allow to breach 50 % ceiling in public jobs for Muslims and stayed the application of ordinance.

Later, the ordinance lapsed on December 23, 2014 and it was not converted into a permanent statute after the BJP-led government came to power in Maharashtra. Therefore, the July 2014 decision became ineffective.

The February 17 decision has formally cancelled the earlier directions and circulars including availing of caste and validity certificates for Muslim communities, prompting the petition in the High Court.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Resident Welfare Associations, Urban Challenge Fund, Resident Welfare Associations urban projects, rwa with local bodies urban projects, urban projects, rwa, Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian express news, current affairs
Rs 1 lakh crore fund allows RWAs to propose, run urban projects with local bodies
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Priyanka Chopra says 'people need to relax on the PR' as she admits to 'bluffing' herself to gain confidence
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump tariffs sc order explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Brown vs White eggs
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Advertisement
Must Read
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
From mental health issues to cancer care: AI startups reimagine healthcare access with smart diagnostics, digital tools, tele-doctors
AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, mental health issues, cancer care, AI startups, healthcare access with smart diagnostics, healthcare, Indian express news, current affairs
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Brown vs White eggs
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement