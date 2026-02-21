Lawyer moves HC against Maharashtra government’s decision to scrap Muslim quota

A city-based lawyer has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision on February 17 to scrap the 5 percent reservation for Muslims in education. The plea claimed the decision was taken “deliberately and arbitrarily” with “racial discrimination against minorities.”

The Social Justice Department of the state government on Tuesday cancelled a July 7, 2014 Government Resolution (GR) issued under the ordinance that provided nearly 50 identified Muslim communities to avail caste verification and validity certificates under the Special Backward Category-A (SBC-A).

The plea filed by lawyer Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi through advocate Nitin Satpute claimed that the state government as “practicing racial discrimination with students of minority i.e. Muslim community” and same violated fundamental rights of the petitioner and the community.