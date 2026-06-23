Lawyer, ailing wife stranded overnight by abrupt bus cancellation win Rs 10,000 payout

A Hyderabad-Mydukur bus journey booked in July 2024 for just Rs 1,320 ended in frustration after a travel company cancelled the service at the last minute without informing its passengers, leaving a lawyer and his ailing wife stranded overnight in the city.

Nearly two years later, an Andhra Pradesh consumer commission held the travel operator guilty of deficiency in service and ordered it to pay Rs 10,000 in compensation and costs, ruling that consumers cannot be left to fend for themselves after purchasing confirmed tickets.

YSR Kadapa District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Tappa Abdul Rasool and members G M B Murali Krishna and V Chandra Vadana were hearing a complaint filed by advocate Ramisetty Sreenivasulu against Baba Travels offices at Proddatur and Hyderabad.

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“The cancellation of bus service on the day of journey was not informed to the complainant by the opposite parties and there was certainly deficiency in service,” the commission said on June 8, awarding the compensation.

Refund did not absolve firm: Court

After examining the material available on record, the commission concluded that the bus operator had cancelled the service on the date of travel and failed to inform the passengers in advance.

It said that while the ticket fare had been refunded, that alone did not absolve the company of responsibility for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

The commission held that the lack of communication before cancellation amounted to deficiency in service under the consumer protection law.

It also considered the complainant’s claim that he incurred Rs 5,500 towards accommodation, food and transportation expenses because of the cancellation.

However, it noted that no bills or receipts had been produced to fully establish the amount claimed.

Even so, the commission accepted that the complainant and his wife had undeniably suffered inconvenience and hardship after being left stranded in Hyderabad.

Medical trip to overnight ordeal

According to the complaint, Sreenivasulu and his wife travelled to Hyderabad for the woman’s medical check-up and planned to return home to Mydukur on July 18, 2024.

The advocate booked two tickets through Paytm Travel for a Baba Travels bus scheduled to leave Hyderabad at 10 pm and reach Mydukur at 5.35 am the next day. The tickets cost Rs 1,320 and the couple was allotted seat numbers L8 and L9.

Confident that their journey home was secured, they reached the boarding point at Kachiguda on the night of travel. What followed, however, left them shocked.

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Confirmed tickets, no bus

Sreenivasulu told the commission that when he contacted the bus operator regarding boarding arrangements, he was informed that the service had been cancelled.

The complainant alleged that no prior intimation had been provided despite the tickets being confirmed.

He further claimed that when he questioned the operator about the sudden cancellation, he received a casual response and the call was disconnected.

Although the fare was subsequently refunded, the cancellation left the couple stranded in Hyderabad late at night with no immediate way of returning home.

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Health concerns, extra expenses

The complainant said the situation was particularly difficult because his wife was already suffering from health issues and had travelled to Hyderabad for medical reasons.

With no transport available and no prior warning about the cancellation, the couple had to arrange overnight accommodation in the city.

According to the complaint, Sreenivasulu spent Rs 2,500 on lodging and another Rs 3,000 on food and local transport because of the unexpected stay.

He also informed the commission that he missed an important court matter in Mydukur the next day, causing inconvenience to both him and his client.

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Ex parte proceedings

The commission noted that notices were served on both opposite parties, but neither chose to appear before it.

The Proddatur office of Baba Travels did not appear in the matter, so the forum proceeded against it ex parte on November 29, 2024.

Similarly, the Hyderabad office of the firm was proceeded against ex parte on February 25, 2025.

As a result, the matter proceeded on the basis of the complainant’s evidence, including copies of the travel ticket, booking details and other supporting documents placed on record.

Rs 10k compensation

Partly allowing the complaint, the commission directed Baba Travels to jointly and severally pay Rs 4,000 towards expenses incurred due to the overnight stay.

Rs 5,000 was awarded as compensation for mental agony and deficiency in service.

Another Rs 1,000 was granted towards litigation costs.

The total payout awarded to the complainant comes to Rs 10,000.

The commission further directed the travel operator to comply with the order within 45 days.

In case of failure, the amount would carry interest at 9 per cent per annum until payment.

Consumer takeaway

The ruling underscores that transport operators cannot simply refund a ticket and walk away when a confirmed journey is cancelled without notice.

If passengers suffer inconvenience, incur additional expenses or face mental agony because of a service provider’s negligence, consumer commissions can award compensation over and above the ticket amount.

For travellers, the case serves as a reminder to preserve booking confirmations, cancellation communications and expense records, which can become crucial evidence when seeking compensation under consumer protection laws.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 0866-2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.