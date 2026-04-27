‘Lawrence of Punjab’ docuseries stalled: What Zee5 told Delhi HC today

Lawrence Bishnoi docuseries release has been stalled after Centre advisories, with Zee5 telling the Delhi High Court it may challenge the decision.

On Monday, April 27, a docuseries on Lawrence Bishnoi was all set to premiere on OTT platform Zee 5 — until it was halted by an advisory issued by the Centre and a plea by the gangster himself challenging its release in the Delhi High Court last week.

The streaming platform has now told the HC that it is contemplating to challenge advisories issued by the Centre’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), advising against the release of a docuseries, before the court concerned.

Justice Purushaindra Kaurav disposed of the petition on Monday following the MIB’s three advisories, noting that the cause of the petition now stands rendered infructuous, unless the advisories are interfered with.