Lawrence Bishnoi running syndicate from jail: Delhi court frames charges in organised crime case

Accused of running a 700-man syndicate from jail, the gangster’s transition from student politics to high-profile assassinations is back in the spotlight. (Express Archive Photo)

A Delhi court on Thursday framed charges against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi and others in a 2021 organised crime case linked to the alleged operation of a crime syndicate and extortion and kidnapping racket from inside the jail.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Court framed charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the Arms Act and the Explosives Act.

According to the Delhi Police, Lawrence Bishnoi and others were allegedly members of an organised crime syndicate operating from inside jail, which was committing crimes like murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation and criminal assault in an organised manner for pecuniary gains.