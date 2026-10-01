Law for elderly can’t override daughter-in-law’s residence rights: Delhi High Court

A relinquishment deed executed between family members, where the husband transferred his share to the mother can’t extinguish a woman’s right of residence, the Delhi High Court said. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court has set aside the eviction of a woman from her matrimonial home, holding that a daughter-in-law’s right to reside in a shared household cannot be defeated through proceedings under the Senior Citizens Act. The court said senior citizens’ rights and women’s residence rights must be harmoniously considered.

Justice Amit Mahajan was dealing with a plea of a woman challenging the divisional commissioner’s order, which had upheld her eviction from the matrimonial household.

“Respondent is a senior citizen, and her right to live peacefully and with dignity in her property is required to be protected. At the same time, as discussed above, the protection available under the Senior Citizens Act cannot be used to deprive a daughter-in-law of the right of residence in premises which she claims to have occupied as her matrimonial/shared household,” the court observed on September 28.