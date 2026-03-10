‘Law doesn’t criminalise heartbreak’: Karnataka HC quashes case against man over broken promise of marriage

The man and the complainant met in 2021 while pursuing their Master’s degrees at the National University of Ireland. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court recently quashed criminal proceedings against a man accused of sexual assault on the pretext of a promise of marriage, observing that “law does not criminalise heartbreak.”

Justice M Nagaprasanna, in an order dated March 4, quashed the case against a man who was charged under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“If every broken relationship were to be clothed in the garb of criminality, the courts would transform into a forum of personal vendetta, rather than forums of justice.”

Arguments in court

The man and the complainant met in 2021 while pursuing their Master’s degrees at the National University of Ireland. They began living together in December 2022, sharing companionship as consenting adults for nearly two years. The relationship reportedly soured after the man learned the complainant was married with a seven-year-old son.