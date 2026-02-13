‘Law and morality not equivalent’: Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

The Kerala High Court observed that when two adults voluntarily consent to engage in sexual relations and continue such activity for a long time, it is a mutual choice.

The Kerala High Court recently granted pre-arrest bail to the Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, observing that law and morality are not equivalent to each other, while highlighting that every failed relationship cannot be characterised as rape.

Justice Kauser Edappagath was hearing the pre-arrest bail plea filed by the politician in a case where he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, repeatedly raped her and compelled her to terminate her pregnancy.

“The moral virtues or the lack of them in a person accused of an offence cannot be the criterion for determining the legality of any issue raised against him before a court of law. Law and morality are not equivalent to each other,” the court observed in its February 12 order.