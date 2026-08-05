Late by ‘317 minutes’ in reaching destination, man wins Rs 60,000 from Railways

A consumer commission in Jharkhand has directed South Eastern Railway to pay Rs 60,000 to a passenger after finding that the five-hour delay of the KBJ Ispat Express amounted to a deficiency in service and caused mental agony to the passenger.

President Sunil Kumar Singh and members Pradeep Kumar Mishra and Sanju Shahi observed that the Railways failed to explain the delay or establish that it occurred due to circumstances beyond its control.

“We find much substance in case of the complainant and it has been established by the complainant that there was deficiency on the part of OP’s causing harassment and mental agony to the complainant. Hence the complainant is entitled to compensation from the OP’s for their deficiency of service,” the order read.