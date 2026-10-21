Rs 1,100 laser hair removal ‘burns her face’, woman wins Rs 1 lakh from beauty clinic

A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed a beauty clinic to pay Rs 1.10 lakh in damages and litigation costs to a woman who alleged that she suffered facial burns after a Rs 1,100 laser hair removal session. The commission held that cosmetic service providers must assess a customer’s skin condition, allergies and potential risks before treatment.

President K Shivaram and members Rekha Sayannavar and Suma Anilkumar of the III Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint against the clinic alleging that the technician continued with the treatment despite the woman reporting an intense burning sensation, leaving her with painful wounds, skin darkening and swelling that affected her confidence and professional life.

“The complainant is a young woman, the very purpose for which she had approached opposite party (clinic) was to improve and maintain her appearance and skin condition. Instead she was confronted with an adverse and visible reaction in the form of rashes and swelling. The treatment which was expected to enhance her appearance thus resulted in the very…consequences which caused loss of confidence, considerable embarrassment to the complainant,” the commission said on September 30.

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The dispute arose from a laser hair removal session on April 22 for the woman’s upper lip and chin. She alleged that the clinic failed to assess her skin adequately or conduct a sensitivity test before treatment, and continued the procedure despite her reporting an intense burning sensation. The clinic denied liability, but the commission found deficiency in service and directed it to pay compensation.

‘Second-degree burns’

The woman claimed her skin later became inflamed and extremely dark, with painful wounds developing on her upper lip and chin. Her complaint described the injuries as second-degree burns. She submitted photographs of the injuries and a medical prescription, and the order records that she also consulted doctors at another branch of the clinic for further treatment.

The woman alleged that the visible injuries caused embarrassment, mental agony and loss of confidence. She sought a refund of Rs 1,100, Rs 3 lakh in compensation for physical injury, facial disfigurement and mental agony, and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.

The clinic denied deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It raised objections concerning the parties to the complaint and relied on Supreme Court decisions concerning professional negligence.

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Commission flags need for skin assessment

The commission recorded that it rejected the clinic’s formal version on September 7, 2026, because it had been filed beyond the legal period, although the document remained on record. Referring to a Supreme Court ruling which recognised that professionals must bring reasonable skill and knowledge to their work and exercise reasonable care, the commission found deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

It said that service providers must take reasonable precautions before performing cosmetic procedures directly on the skin. It said they should enquire about a customer’s skin condition, allergies, previous reactions and possible contraindications, and conduct an appropriate sensitivity test.

The commission noted that although the treatment cost was relatively small, the injuries described in the complaint had affected the woman’s appearance, confidence and professional life. It directed the clinic to refund Rs 1,100 with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of payment until realisation. It also awarded Rs 1 lakh in damages for skin damage and mental agony, along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The total principal payout is Rs 1,11,100, excluding interest. The clinic must comply within 45 days. If it fails to do so, the Rs 1.10 lakh, comprising damages and litigation costs, will carry interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of the order until realisation.

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Takeaway

Before undergoing laser hair removal, ask about skin assessment and sensitivity testing. If you experience intense burning, alert the technician immediately, seek medical advice and preserve receipts, photographs and medical records to support any complaint.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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