‘Large-scale pollution’: Why Kerala High Court is cracking down on houseboats plying on longest lake in India

Considering ‘immediate requirement of controlling the pollution caused by non-complaint houseboats’, Kerala High Court passed a slew of directions. (File photo)

Observing that the exponential rise in houseboats beyond the Vembanad lake’s carrying capacity had resulted in large-scale pollution due to unscientific disposal of sewage, garbage, non-biodegradable waste and oil spillage, the Kerala High Court recently directed that all houseboats plying in the lake must obtain mandatory pollution compliance certificates.

Justice V G Arun ordered that houseboats without the certificate of compliance of prevention and containment of pollution shall not be permitted to ply in the Vembanad lake after three months of the order.

“The provisions of the Act (Inland Vessels Act, 2021) read along with Rules (Inland Vessels (Prevention and Containment of Pollution) Rules, 2022) leaves no room for doubt that it is mandatory for all inland vessels to comply with the requirements for preventing pollution and obtain the certificate of compliance,” the court noted.