‘Large-scale pollution’: Why Kerala High Court is cracking down on houseboats plying on longest lake in India

Kerala High Court ordered that houseboats without the certificate of compliance of prevention and containment of pollution shall not be permitted to ply in the Vembanad lake.

google-preferred-btn
Considering ‘immediate requirement of controlling the pollution caused by non-complaint houseboats’, Kerala High Court passed a slew of directionsConsidering ‘immediate requirement of controlling the pollution caused by non-complaint houseboats’, Kerala High Court passed a slew of directions. (File photo)

Observing that the exponential rise in houseboats beyond the Vembanad lake’s carrying capacity had resulted in large-scale pollution due to unscientific disposal of sewage, garbage, non-biodegradable waste and oil spillage, the Kerala High Court recently directed that all houseboats plying in the lake must obtain mandatory pollution compliance certificates.

Justice V G Arun ordered that houseboats without the certificate of compliance of prevention and containment of pollution shall not be permitted to ply in the Vembanad lake after three months of the order.

Justice V G Arun ordered that houseboats without the certificate of compliance of prevention and containment of pollution shall not be permitted to ply in the Vembanad. Justice V G Arun ordered that houseboats without the certificate of containment of pollution shall not be permitted to ply in the Vembanad.

“The provisions of the Act (Inland Vessels Act, 2021) read along with Rules (Inland Vessels (Prevention and Containment of Pollution) Rules, 2022) leaves no room for doubt that it is mandatory for all inland vessels to comply with the requirements for preventing pollution and obtain the certificate of compliance,” the court noted.

The Kerala High Court passed the directions while dealing with a plea seeking directions to state authorities to take immediate steps for issuing survey certificate and registration certificate to the petitioners boat.

Also Read | NGT takes suo motu cognisance of Indian Express report on Ahmedabad’s disappearing lakes, issues notices to Central, state pollution bodies
 

Kerala HC Orders Pollution Compliance for Vembanad Houseboats

3 Months
Deadline to obtain pollution compliance certificate or face operational ban
567+
Registered houseboats (2015 count, numbers increased since)
1 Month
Timeline for owners to present boats for inspection
Compliance Timeline
Month 1
Owners present houseboats to Kerala Maritime Board for inspection
Month 3
Non-compliant houseboats banned from operating in Vembanad lake
Key Pollution Sources
  • Unscientific sewage disposal
  • Garbage dumping
  • Non-biodegradable waste
  • Oil spillage from vessels
Express InfoGenIE
 

Findings

  • Apart from other factors like reclamation and construction leading to environmental degradation of the Vembanad-Kol wetland, the exponential increase of house boats, way beyond the carrying capacity of the lake, also resulted in large scale pollution due to unscientific disposal of septage, garbage, non-biodegradable waste and oil spillage.
  • According to the report submitted by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management in October 2015, 567 registered houseboats and numerous unregistered houseboats were plying in Vembanad lake. Since then, the number of house boats has gone up.
  • While the dispute in these writ petitions is mainly centered on whether the houseboats registered at Kodungallur Port can be permitted to operate in Alappuzha and Kumarakom area, the immediate concern of this Court is regarding the pollution generated by the houseboats.
  • As per the mandate of sub-section (4) of Section 53 of Inland Vessels Act, every mechanically propelled inland vessel should carry a valid certificate of prevention of pollution and furnish the same on demand by the concerned officers.
  • Considering the ‘immediate requirement of controlling the pollution caused by non-complaint houseboats’, the court passed a slew of directions.
Also Read | ‘Greed over development’: NGT orders demolition of constructions encroaching on Rajasthan’s historic lake

Directions

  • The owners/operators of the houseboats plying in Vembanad lake shall present their boats for inspection by the Kerala Maritime Board, and obtain certificate of prevention of pollution as mandated in Section 53(2) of the Act within one month.
  • The board shall thereupon conduct inspection and issue the certificate to houseboats having the requisite equipment, systems, fittings and arrangement.
  • The board can collect the prescribed fee for carrying out the inspection and issuing the certificate.
  • Houseboats without the certificate of compliance of prevention and containment of pollution shall not be permitted to ply in the Vembanad lake after three months of this order.
  • Above directions not applicable to Shikara boats and it will be open to the board to grant registration to Shikara boats in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
chhapra jail
When 1,200 prisoners took control of a jail, and an IPS officer broke protocol
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram
Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
AirTag 2
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
Advertisement
Must Read
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways
Mumbai Indians Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first centurion in WPL history during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
AirTag 2
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Aamir Khan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon
Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement