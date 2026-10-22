Landlord withholds security deposit ‘till new tenant found’, Bengaluru man wins Rs 90,000

A Bengaluru Consumer Commission has directed a landlord to refund a tenant’s Rs 80,000 security deposit and pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs after he allegedly withheld the money without proof of any deductions for damage or outstanding dues. The tenant had vacated the flat after his workplace shifted from Nagawara to Whitefield, but the landlord allegedly made the refund conditional on finding a new tenant.

President Shivarama K and members Rekha Sayannavar and Suma Anilkumar of the III Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint filed by Vireswar Mahanta against his landlord Basireddy Kondareddy.

“The mere assertion that the Opposite Party (landlord) is entitled to make deductions cannot, by itself, justify indefinite withholding of the entire deposit,” the commission said on September 26, noting that the landlord had failed to establish specific damage or quantify the amounts allegedly due.

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Mahanta approached the commission after repeated requests for his security deposit allegedly fell on deaf ears. He sought a refund of Rs 80,000 with 12 per cent annual interest, Rs 1 lakh in compensation for mental agony and financial hardship, and Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses.

Landlord linked refund to ‘finding new tenant’

According to the complaint, Mahanta paid Rs 80,000 as a refundable security deposit for a rented flat in Bengaluru and paid a monthly rent of Rs 25,000. The commission noted that records showed he had paid rent for four months without default.

After his workplace shifted from Nagawara to Whitefield, Mahanta informed the landlord on March 16, 2026, of his intention to vacate. He said he handed over the keys and possession on March 30, leaving the flat in good condition.

The tenant alleged that the landlord failed to return the deposit despite repeated requests and assurances. According to Mahanta, during a WhatsApp call on April 16, 2026, the landlord said the money would be refunded only after another tenant was found. Mahanta contended that the rental agreement did not make the refund conditional on finding a replacement occupant.

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He issued a legal notice on April 30, 2026, to which the landlord did not respond, according to the order. Mahanta then approached the commission under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

‘3 months notice required’

Kondareddy contested the complaint, arguing that the tenant had failed to give three months’ advance notice as required under Clause 7 of the rental agreement. He maintained that the deposit was refundable after deductions, if applicable, for outstanding dues, damage or repair costs. He denied deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The commission examined the rental agreement, payment records, WhatsApp communications, photographs and a video recording of the flat submitted by Mahanta. Holding that a landlord cannot indefinitely withhold a deposit by claiming possible deductions, the commission said any outstanding dues or repair costs must be supported by evidence.

It noted that the landlord admitted receiving the Rs 80,000 deposit but had not produced convincing evidence of specific damage to the premises. Nor had he satisfactorily established amounts allegedly due for unpaid rent, electricity, maintenance, repairs or other contractual liabilities.

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“The written version contains allegations regarding such dues, but mere allegations cannot substitute proof,” the commission said. It concluded that withholding the deposit without refunding it or providing a properly supported account of deductions amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The commission directed Kondareddy to refund Rs 80,000 with 9 per cent annual interest from March 30 this year, the date Mahanta vacated the flat, until realisation. It also awarded Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs and directed the landlord to comply within 45 days. If he fails to comply within that period, the Rs 10,000 litigation-cost amount will carry interest at 9 per cent per annum from September 29, the date of the order, until realisation.

Takeaway

Tenants should keep rent payment records, the rental agreement, written notice of vacating and photos or videos showing the flat’s condition when handing it back. If a landlord withholds a refundable security deposit, ask for an itemised account of deductions and supporting evidence.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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