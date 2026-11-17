Merely because a tenant was not paying rent, or the landlord was not demanding it, the tenant’s possession would not automatically become adverse to the owner, the Calcutta High Court said while dismissing an appeal filed by a man claiming adverse possession of properties he continued to occupy after his father’s death in 2009.

Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Md Shabbar Rashidi were hearing the appeals against a trial court order rejecting the man’s counterclaims in two eviction suits. He argued that the legal heirs of the original landlord had neither demanded rent nor asserted any possession rights over the properties.

“Once inducted as a tenant, one cannot automatically become an adverse possessor merely because no rent is paid by him or claimed by the landlord from him,” the court said on November 13.