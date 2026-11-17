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- Calcutta High Court
Merely because a tenant was not paying rent, or the landlord was not demanding it, the tenant’s possession would not automatically become adverse to the owner, the Calcutta High Court said while dismissing an appeal filed by a man claiming adverse possession of properties he continued to occupy after his father’s death in 2009.
Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Md Shabbar Rashidi were hearing the appeals against a trial court order rejecting the man’s counterclaims in two eviction suits. He argued that the legal heirs of the original landlord had neither demanded rent nor asserted any possession rights over the properties.
“Once inducted as a tenant, one cannot automatically become an adverse possessor merely because no rent is paid by him or claimed by the landlord from him,” the court said on November 13.
The man’s case was that his father had been a tenant in the building belonging to the original landlord. After the landlord’s death, the property came under an administrator.
According to the man, the administrator had asked all tenants and occupants of the building, including him and his father, to contribute equally towards clearing outstanding property tax. He claimed that they had made the payments following a decision taken at a meeting.
He further stated that the building was in a dilapidated condition and that all tenants and occupants, including himself, had incurred substantial expenses towards its maintenance and repairs.
The man claimed that after his father, an admitted tenant, died intestate on March 7, 2009, he continued occupying the flat in “adverse possession”. His argument was that the legal heirs of the original landlord had neither demanded rent from him nor asserted any possession rights over the flat.
The trial court, however, rejected his counterclaims, noting his admission that his father was a tenant and that he had continued occupying the premises after his father’s death. Aggrieved by this decision, he approached the High Court. The man was represented by advocates Dilip Kumar Maiti and Uttam Kumar Kamila.
The high court noted that the man had admitted in his counterclaims that both he and his father were tenants of the premises. It observed that his claim of adverse possession rested entirely on the ground that the original landlord’s legal heirs had not demanded rent or asserted possession rights over the property.
“However, it is the point of induction which is relevant for adjudicating whether the possession of an occupier is adverse to the true owner or not,” the court observed.
Finding that the counterclaims did not disclose a basis for claiming adverse possession, the court held that the trial court was justified in rejecting them. It dismissed both appeals, thereby upholding the rejection of the counterclaims.
The court held that the trial judge was perfectly justified in rejecting the counterclaims, and there is no use in keeping the present appeals pending further.
In a separate case concerning tenants’ rights, the Kerala High Court upheld a landlord’s conviction for trespassing into premises occupied by a tenant and damaging the tenant’s belongings. The court observed that even the lawful owner of a property cannot forcibly enter premises in a tenant’s lawful possession with the intention of committing an offence.
The court also directed the landlord to pay Rs 15,000 in damages in its March 26 order. It emphasised that ownership of the premises does not shield a landlord from criminal liability if he enters the property with the intention of committing an unlawful act.