In charge order against Lalu Yadav in PMLA case, a quote from Tagore

A Delhi court on Thursday framed money laundering charges against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others in the alleged IRCTC “scam” case. The case pertains to favouring a private company in awarding operation and maintenance contracts for two IRCTC hotels in lieu of prime land in Patna.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court cited Rabindranath Tagore in his order which framed charges against the accused persons.

“Whenever power removes all checks from its path to make its career easy, it triumphantly rides into its ultimate crash of death. Its moral brake becomes slacker every day without its knowing it, and its slippery path of ease becomes its path of doom,” Judge Gogne said quoting the Bengali poet and author.

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“Tagore held the moral compass for the Indian Freedom Movement. His word often bestowed cohesion in times of prevarication among the balladeers of freedom. Even after a century across, the pearls of wisdom from the sage, poet and philosopher guide the institutions meant to serve the fruits of generational sacrifice,” said Justice Gogne.

“As a court of criminal jurisdiction and being seized with matters concerning elected representatives, this court finds immense guidance from these prophetic words, even at the preliminary, yet crucial, stage of charge against multiple Members of Parliament, former chief ministers and ministers, who stand arrayed, with others, as accused in the present proceedings,” the Judge said.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is investigating the money laundering case, Prasad and IRCTC officials misused their positions to rig the tender process pertaining to two hotels in Ranchi and Puri to Vijay and Vinay Kochhar’s firm, M/s Sujata Hotels Pvt. Ltd. The contracts were allegedly given in exchange of land and company shares to the Yadav family at throwaway prices.

“Since this order decides the aspect of charge which has been considered by the court against the accused, the court must determine whether all checks from the path of power were indeed unhinged by Mr Lalu Prasad Yadav in order to create, use and project as untainted what allegedly was the unearned perk of the path of ease,” said Justice Gogne.

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“Some dubious deals are indeed cut in plain sight, with the public glare serving to camouflage rather to pry. The court would mindfully observe that the Special courts for CBI and PMLA matters, especially for MP/MLA cases, exist precisely to detect such masked and circuitous deals which strike Faustian bargains to trade public trust and assets for personal gain,” he added.

According to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) which is investigating the predicate offence, there were irregularities in tenders allotted to Sujata Hotels, a private company, for the development, maintenance, and operation of decades-old Bengal Nagpur Railway (BNR) hotels in Ranchi and Puri. The CBI had alleged that Prasad abused his position and favoured Sujata Hotel that is owned by directors Vinay and Vijay Kochhar.

Justice Gogne also ordered framing of money laundering charges against Lara Projects, Sarla Gupta, Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata Hotels, Vinay Kochhar and Vijay Kochar.

The Judge discharged Rahul Yadav (Lalu’s son-in-law), Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kankarnia, Vijay Tripathi, DN Tulshyan, Rajiv Relan and Abhishek Finance.

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According to the allegations, during Lalu’s tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 to 2009, two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri were given on lease to a company named Sujata Hotels through a manipulated tender process. In return, land worth crores was transferred to a company allegedly linked to Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav at a fraction of its market value.