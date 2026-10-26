Supreme Court neither for hurry nor ‘prolonged delay’ in Lakhimpur Kheri case

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was neither for any “tearing hurry” nor “prolonged delay” in the trial of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, in which four anti-farm law protesters were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to former Union minister Ajay Mishra, ran over them.

“Let the trial be timely concluded. There should not be a tearing hurry, but there also should not be prolonged delay. Balance has to be maintained by the prosecution,” said Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench.

The bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by the victims’ families against the conduct of trial proceedings by the trial court judge.