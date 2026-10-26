Supreme Court neither for hurry nor ‘prolonged delay’ in Lakhimpur Kheri case

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was neither for any “tearing hurry” nor “prolonged delay” in the trial of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, in which four anti-farm law protesters were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to former Union minister Ajay Mishra, ran over them.
“Let the trial be timely concluded. There should not be a tearing hurry, but there also should not be prolonged delay. Balance has to be maintained by the prosecution,” said Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench.
The bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by the victims’ families against the conduct of trial proceedings by the trial court judge.
The Supreme Court has been monitoring the progress of the trial in the case, where the main accused is Ashish Mishra, Ajay’s son. Two workers of the ruling BJP, a driver of one of the vehicles of the convoy, and a journalist were also killed in the violence that followed the protesters’ deaths in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021.
On the last date of hearing, the Supreme Court referred the application to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and urged him to take appropriate remedial action. It also sought a report from the chief justice on the action taken.
Families’ counsel satisfied over judge transfer
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the families, expressed satisfaction that the trial court judge had been transferred.
Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Ashish Mishra, contended that the transfer was a routine administrative exercise and not founded on any suspicion or adverse finding against the judge concerned.
CJI Kant said the court is not casting aspersions on anyone. “We are not saying anything against anyone. Whatever correctional measures the High Court has taken, good enough,” he said.
The Supreme Court also allowed Ashish Mishra to visit his hometown to celebrate Diwali with his family till November 16.
The Supreme Court had earlier also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint a senior public prosecutor for the case. Appearing for the state, advocate Ruchira Goel submitted that in keeping with the order, a special public prosecutor has been appointed in the case.
She also submitted that out of the total 131 witnesses, 90 have already been examined.