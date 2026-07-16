Lakhimpur Kheri case: No evidence of witness intimidation against Ajay, Ashish Mishra, UP Police tells Supreme Court

The Uttar Pradesh Police told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it didn’t find any evidence to link former Union minister Ajay Mishra or his son Ashish Mishra to allegations of intimidation of witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, monitoring the progress of the case in which Ashish Mishra is accused of running over anti-farm law protesters in 2021, was told that a status report filed in the matter reveals that the investigation is over in the witness intimidation FIR but nothing was found against them.
Appearing for Mishra, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave said, “I have not even been named in the chargesheet. 64 witnesses have to be examined. The trial will wrap up in three months.”
The bench recorded that the chargesheet names only one Amandeep Singh and that the competent court has taken cognizance.
Four anti-farm law protesters were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. Two BJP workers, the driver of one of the vehicles, and a journalist were killed in the ensuing violence.
The Allahabad High Court initially granted bail to Mishra in the case, but the SC set aside the order after the kin of some of the deceased approached it. The matter was remanded back to the High Court, which, after rehearing, dismissed the bail plea.
Subsequently, the SC granted interim bail to Mishra on January 25, 2023. This was extended from time to time and made absolute on July 22, 2024. The top court had directed Mishra to stay out of Lakhimpur until the trial in the case ends.
In March last year, some of the complainants in the matter alleged attempts to influence a witness and urged the SC to cancel Mishra’s bail.
Subsequently, the court allowed the witness to lodge a complaint with the police and directed that it be investigated dispassionately.