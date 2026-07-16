Lakhimpur Kheri case: No evidence of witness intimidation against Ajay, Ashish Mishra, UP Police tells Supreme Court

Four anti-farm law protesters were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. (PTI file photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Police told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it didn’t find any evidence to link former Union minister Ajay Mishra or his son Ashish Mishra to allegations of intimidation of witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, monitoring the progress of the case in which Ashish Mishra is accused of running over anti-farm law protesters in 2021, was told that a status report filed in the matter reveals that the investigation is over in the witness intimidation FIR but nothing was found against them.

Appearing for Mishra, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave said, “I have not even been named in the chargesheet. 64 witnesses have to be examined. The trial will wrap up in three months.”