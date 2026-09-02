Baruipur mob lynching: Calcutta High Court grants CPI(M) leader Lahek Ali interim bail over mother’s illness

Ali has been in custody for nearly 50 days in connection with mob lynching during protests over Baruipur rape-murder case.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataSep 2, 2026 10:19 PM IST
Lahek Ali bailNoting that Lahek Ali had no prior charges in the matter and that his mother is ill, the court observed it was inclined to grant him bail for the time being. (Photo: Special Arrangement)
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The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to CPI(M) leader Lahek Ali, who has been in custody for nearly 50 days in connection with the mob lynching of a 26-year-old man during protests following the rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur.

A single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh granted Ali interim bail till September 10, after his counsel submitted that his mother was seriously ill, hospitalised and on ventilator support. The court, however, directed Ali not to leave the local area during the period of bail and to appear before Baruipur police station if summoned for questioning.

The matter will be heard again on September 9, when the police have been asked to submit a report. Ali was arrested on July 12 on allegations of making provocative statements in connection with the protests. The police have registered four suo motu cases against him.

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During the hearing, state counsel Kallol Mandal told Justice Ghosh that Ali was arrested for making provocative comments.

Pressing on what those comments were, the judge said: “What comments did he make? Let’s see that. Because if that is the basis of all the allegations and we can’t show it, I can’t support the state’s arrest.”  The counsel replied that it did not have the material at the moment.

The bench then asked whether Ali was involved in the rape incident.  The state counsel clarified: “He is not involved in the rape incident. He was arrested for making provocative statements in the case.”

Noting that Ali had no prior charges in the matter and that his mother is ill, the court observed it was inclined to grant him bail for the time being.

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The case relates to the death of 26-year-old Indrajit Mondal, who was allegedly lynched by a mob on July 5 at Surjapur village in Baruipur after the rape and murder of a minor girl came to light.

The girl’s body had been recovered from a pond near Surjapur railway station. Locals and the girl’s acquaintances subsequently protested on Baruipur Road with her body. The situation turned violent, with a mob allegedly vandalising government property and blocking roads and railway tracks.

During the violence, Mondal was allegedly dragged out by the mob and beaten to death. Police investigation later found that he was not involved in the incident.

The Baruipur police had registered suo motu cases against Ali under several provisions relating to abetment of serious offences, unlawful assembly and rioting, promoting enmity between groups, circulation of statements or rumours intended to incite hatred, and assault and causing hurt to public servants in the discharge of their duties.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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