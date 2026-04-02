‘Lack of training is shocking’: Why Bombay HC granted bail to BEST driver in Kurla electric bus crash that killed 9 people

The Bombay High Court judge observed that "it is easy to say that the applicant should have refused to drive the electric bus for want of sufficient knowledge."

Granting bail to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) driver, who allegedly rammed a bus into pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla, leading to nine deaths in 2024, the Bombay High Court “prima facie” observed while he had the experience of driving other buses, “shockingly,” no practical training was given to him to drive an electric bus on the road.

A single‑judge bench of Justice R M Joshi on March 30 granted bail to Sanjay Datta More, who was driving an electric bus near Kurla railway station on December 9, 2024, the detailed order of which was made available on Thursday.

“Prima facie perusal of the chargesheet indicates that the applicant had enough experience of driving buses, though not of driving an electric bus,” the HC observed, adding that the BEST Undertaking was required to impart at least seven‑day training to More and other drivers as per the contract.