Labourer’s son to excise guard: Karnataka High Court backs KPSC candidate’s selection

Raised by a single mother who toiled as a daily wager, a man from the scheduled caste category cleared the Karnataka Public Service Commission examination in 2009, but his appointment hit a roadblock over his date of birth. Coming to his rescue, the Karnataka High Court recently upheld his selection and observed that he could not be made to pay the “price of administrative negligence”.

His appointment was stalled by a mistake he had no role in making. His Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) incorrectly recorded his year of birth as 1980 instead of 1982, despite his transfer certificate and cumulative record carrying the correct date. Refusing to let the administration’s mistake cost him his selection, the High Court has ruled in his favour.

Holding that “The State cannot take advantage of its own wrong and deny an individual his legitimate right,” the court upheld his appointment as excise guard. In its November 6 order, the court said that the State has not only become an “author of injustice,” but has taken shelter under the very same circumstances to “deny the lawful entitlement of an innocent, his plate of meal.”

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Stressing a fair, transparent and responsible administrative system, a bench of Justice S G Pandit and Justice Chillakur Sumalatha said that such a legitimate system “is the need of the hour and wish of Viksit Bharat.”

Observing, “One cannot approbate and reprobate,” the order further noted that an aspirant of public employment who met all required criteria and fulfilled all prescribed requirements should not be deprived of an opportunity “merely because of a mistake of one official and improper exercise of authority by another official.”

Cleared examination but still no appointment

The applicant applied for the post of excise guard (Male) under the SC (Kannada) category in the Karnataka Public Service Commission. He appeared for the competitive examination and succeeded. On October 6, 2010, the Karnataka Public Service Commission issued a letter directing him to produce the originals of the required documents. Accordingly, he produced the SSLC, Transfer Certificate and Cumulative Record.

The applicant’s Transfer Certificate and Cumulative Record showed his date of birth as June 15, 1982. However, due to a typographical error, his date of birth was wrongly mentioned as June 15, 1980 in the SSLC. Consequently, the concerned officials directed the applicant to produce the SSLC with the correct date of birth within two days for consideration of his candidature.

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The applicant requested the concerned authorities to issue the SSLC with his correct date of birth. The Deputy Director of Madhugiri Taluk looked into the matter and addressed a letter dated October 15, 2010, to the Secretary, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, Bengaluru, stating that the year of his birth in the SSLC is wrongly mentioned as 1980 and thus, necessary correction is required to be made.

The applicant also submitted a representation to the Karnataka Public Service Commission to consider his grievance and to select and appoint him to the post he applied for. However, the commission published the provisional selection list without considering the request of the applicant. Subsequently, the applicant also filed a suit for declaration and correction of his date of birth. In the meantime, the commission published the final selection list also. While the thing stood thus, the authorities concerned corrected the date of birth in the SSLC marks certificate of the applicant and have shown his correct date of birth as June 15, 1982.

With the aforementioned version, the applicant filed an application before the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, Bengaluru, seeking the Tribunal to quash the final selection list and to include his name. The Tribunal directed the commission to appoint the applicant as excise guard. Aggrieved by the aforesaid directions, the State filed this writ petition.

State vs applicant

Additional Government Advocate S C Deshmukh submitted that the Tribunal allowed the application with an observation that the typographical error has been corrected by virtue of the judgment of a competent Civil Court. Deshmukh argued that once the entire process of selection is completed, no candidate can be permitted to enter into service and thus, the Tribunal exceeded its power.

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Advocate Siddharth Baburao for Karnataka Public Service Commission supported the submission made by the Additional Government Advocate.

Opposing the submission made by the AGA, Manohar B K, advocate appearing for the applicant, submitted that he had never expected that his date of birth would be wrongly mentioned by the authorities concerned. Only when the certificates were verified by the officials of the applicant for selection to the post of Excise Guard, he could notice that there was a typographical error in the SSLC Marks Card with regard to his date of birth, Manohar said.

The applicant produced his transfer certificate as well as the cumulative record, which revealed the correct date of birth, but those documents were not taken into consideration, which is illegal and unjustifiable, the advocate contended.

Applicant’s appointment upheld

Coming to the aid of the applicant, the court said, “For the State, this issue may be one among thousands or lakhs. However, for an un employee, to earn bread and butter, every day is a challenge,” Therefore, the court held that the State cannot take “shelter under the umbrella of pandemic and seek to condone the inordinate delay. Thus, on every count the State fails.”

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Declining to interfere with the order passed by the Tribunal, the court upheld the appointment of the applicant and said, “A welfare State has a greater obligation to protect the interest of subjects. It must set an example of fairness in action, responsibility in deeds and accountability in functioning. Courts cannot permit administrative lapses of the State to defeat the legitimate rights of Citizens.”