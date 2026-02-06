‘Was in Mumbai for the hearing’: Kunal Kamra says he never sought adjournment on Privilege Committee proceedings

Reacting to the claims made by the Privilege Committee of Maharashtra Legislative Council, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra Friday rejected the panel’s assertion that he sought an adjournment over the ongoing proceedings against him.

Kamra was asked to depose in person before the Privilege Committee in connection with a breach of privilege motion passed against him over his remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a live event in Mumbai last year.

“I was asked to appear before the Privileges Committee on 5th February 2026. The summons was issued to me by a letter dated 23 January 2026 that was only served to me on 29th January 2026. Despite the short notice, I agreed to appear and sent an email on 30th January 2026 to the Committee, confirming that I would attend the hearing with my lawyer. I flew to Mumbai on Wednesday for the purpose of the hearing,” Kamra said in a post on X.