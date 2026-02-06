‘Was in Mumbai for the hearing’: Kunal Kamra says he never sought adjournment on Privilege Committee proceedings

Kamra was asked to depose in person before the Privilege Committee regarding a breach-of-privilege motion passed against him for his remarks about Eknath Shinde last year. 

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 02:11 PM IST
Kunal Kamra has denied seeking an adjournment in the privilege committee proceedings against him.
Reacting to the claims made by the Privilege Committee of Maharashtra Legislative Council, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra Friday rejected the panel’s assertion that he sought an adjournment over the ongoing proceedings against him.

Kamra was asked to depose in person before the Privilege Committee in connection with a breach of privilege motion passed against him over his remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a live event in Mumbai last year.

“I was asked to appear before the Privileges Committee on 5th February 2026. The summons was issued to me by a letter dated 23 January 2026 that was only served to me on 29th January 2026. Despite the short notice, I agreed to appear and sent an email on 30th January 2026 to the Committee, confirming that I would attend the hearing with my lawyer. I flew to Mumbai on Wednesday for the purpose of the hearing,” Kamra said in a post on X.

When asked, Kamra told The Indian Express to treat the post as his statement on the issue.

He said he received a call from an officer at the Vidhan Sabha at around 6 pm on Wednesday, stating that the hearing would be adjourned.

“This was followed by a letter confirming the adjournment. The letter from the Committee makes it clear that the adjournment was not at my request. I have not been informed as to when the next date would be (though the media reports suggest it is to be on February 17),” he said.

Kamra maintained that he had sought no adjournment, and continues to remain willing to co-operate in the proceedings.

On Wednesday, Prasad Lad, the chairman of the Legislative Council’s Privilege Committee, said Kamra informed the panel that he would not be able to attend the first mandatory hearing in Mumbai. “Kunal Kamra has communicated his inability to appear today. He has now been given February 17 to depose before the committee,” Lad said.

“I must also mention that all communication addressed by the Committee to me has stated that the proceedings are ‘confidential’. Despite this, the notices to me appear to have been leaked to the media, and the Chairman of the Committee appears to be giving statements to the media about the developments in the proceedings,” he said.

